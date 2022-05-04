Chargers Announce Offseason Schedule, Minicamp Dates
After drafting eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft and singing 14 undrafted free agents, the Chargers will have their rookies on the practice field fairly soon.
The NFL announced each team's offseason schedule, and the Chargers' rookie minicamp will take place in less than two weeks on May 13-14.
Following the Chargers' first look at their rookie class, they'll proceed into OTAs which will include nine total days. OTAs will begin on May 23 and conclude on June 9.
Less than a week later, the Chargers will get back into things for their two-day mandatory minicamp on June 14-15 before the team splits for summer until training camp begins.
Full Offseason Schedule:
- Rookie minicamp: May 13-14
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-15
Rookie minicamp will be used to get the team's newcomers up to speed, onboarding them and getting familiar with the playbook and concepts they'll be running this season. On-field work may also take place, but getting them acclimated to the pro game and what to expect moving forward is typically introduced during this time frame.
Chargers 2022 Draft Class:
- Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
- JT Woods, S, Baylor
- Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
- Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
- Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
- Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest
- Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss
- Zander Horvath, FB, Purdue
Chargers Undrafted Free Agents:
- Trevon Bradford, WR, Oregon State
- Leddie Brown, RB, West Virginia
- Erik Krommenhoek, TE, USC
- Raheem Layne, S, Indiana
- Tyreek Maddox-Williams, LB, Rutgers
- Kevin Marks Jr., RB, Buffalo
- James McCourt, K, Illinois
- Brandon Peters, QB, Illinois
- Brandon Sebastian, CB, Boston College
- Ty Shelby, OLB, Louisiana-Monroe
- Stone Smartt, TE, Old Dominion
- Skyler Thomas, S, Liberty
- Andrew Trainer, OT, William & Mary
- Isaac Weaver, C, Old Dominion
