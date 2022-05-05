Chargers Meeting With Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy

The Chargers are doing their due diligence on another veteran defender, meeting with linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The Chargers completed their 2022 draft class without selecting a linebacker or edge rusher across their eight picks. But on Thursday, the team is taking extra measures to look into a veteran defender at the position.

The Chargers are meeting with free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Van Noy, 31, was released by the Patriots after one season back in New England after returning to the team who drafted him following a one-year stint in Miami. He registered 66 tackles, five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery last season.

While it's unclear how the Chargers would deploy Van Noy, he's a bit of a hybrid player as someone who can drop back in coverage over the middle of the field as a linebacker, but also provides some juice off the edge as a pass rusher.

The Chargers are in need of a third edge rusher. Currently, their depth at the position behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack includes Chris Rumph II and Emeke Egbule – two players who haven’t complied much of a track record in the NFL up to this point.

If the Chargers see Van Noy as more of an option at linebacker, he would slide in alongside Drue Tranquill, Troy Reeder and Kenneth Murray, who’s recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

There's also a chance Van Noy is implemented between the two positions, as it would make sense for the Chargers to use his position versatility to their advantage.

The last time Van Noy was primarily used as strictly an edge player was back in 2019. That season, he recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

Following the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chargrs have hit the free agent market in a relatively quick manner. Yesterday, they came to an agreement with free agent cornerback Bryce Callahan. Now, they're doing due diligence on Van Noy.

The Chargers have used the bulk of this offseason to upgrade their defensive unit to the liking of Brandon Staley in a way that fits his scheme. Van Noy could be one of the last pieces brought aboard to fit that model.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.