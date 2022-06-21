PFF Places Chargers Top 5 in Power Rankings Ahead of 2022 Season

PFF put together its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season, and you don't have to look very far to find the Chargers.

While it might feel like the start of the regular season is still far from being here, the next step on the NFL calendar is training camp. The Chargers will have a month and a half off before reuniting at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in preparation for the 2022 season.

The Chargers have a lot of momentum backing them as they approach the highly-anticipated battle of the AFC West. For now, it all looks good on paper, but we'll know more once they lace up their cleats and take the field for the regular season.

In the meantime, Pro Football Focus has compiled its power rankings in tiers for the 2022 season, and the Chargers were tabbed as 'true contenders,' sitting in the No. 5 spot.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF writer Sam Monson wrote the following about the Chargers:

"Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Chargers, who seem determined to capitalize on the talent they have at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Far from regressing, Herbert’s second season built on his stellar rookie campaign, so the Chargers spent a ton of money to surround him with talent. Adding a player such as Khalil Mack should improve everything up front, and J.C. Jackson adds to a secondary that has a lot of ball skills as a unit. Drafting Zion Johnson should ensure that the line in front of Herbert remains solid."

The Bills, Buccaneers, Rams and Chiefs were the only other teams to be ranked ahead of the Chargers.

Chargers notable additions: Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Zion Johnson

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.