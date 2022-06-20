Analysis: 3 Chargers Players With the Most to Prove in 2022

Which Chargers players have the most to prove in the season ahead?

The Chargers' offseason program wrapped up last week following the team's second day of mandatory minicamp. Now, the Chargers will have about a month and a half until the team reunites for training camp in late July at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

This time of the year features a surplus of position battles and a lot on the table to prove. Some for starting spots, depth spots and others for roster spots. Training camp will serve as an assessment period for players to separate themselves.

Here are three players with the most to prove in 2022.

Trey Pipkins

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The starting offensive line is complete with the exception of right tackle. Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton will duel it out for the starting nod. While it still remains early in the process of evaluating who will ultimately come away with the starting right tackle spot, Trey Pipkins, from my vantage point, appears to hold the early edge.

Throughout free agency, it was somewhat shocking that the Chargers didn't go out and bring in a veteran for the right tackle spot. But on another hand, it speaks volume to what the coaching staff believes the internal options of Pipkins and Norton, can ultimately offer.

Pipkins, a former 2019 third-round developmental project, saw just minimal time last year which included two starts. But in doing so, he showed growth, holding opponents to zero sacks across 173 offensive snaps last season, per PFF. Pipkins has also spent this offseason training with Duke Manyweather, one of the premiere offensive line coaches to fine-tune his technique. Pipkins has an opportunity in front of him to slide in on the right side next to first-round pick Zion Johnson.

Jerry Tillery

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (99) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a rocky start to Jerry Tillery's NFL career considering the first-round label he's been tagged with. The Chargers chose to not pickup his fifth-year option as he's set to become a free agent following the 2022 season.

Not only is Tillery on the final year of his deal, but the Chargers put all hands on deck to upgrade the interior defensive line this offseason after their efforts in stopping the run last year served as the team's Achilles heel.

After making 15 starts last season, Tillery finds himself fighting for a roster spot after the defensive line room has suddenly become a relatively deep group. The additions of Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox and rookie Otito Ogbonnia make Tillery's training camp all that more important. Last year the Chargers kept five defensive lineman and this year Tillery will have his work cut out to cement himself as the fifth for this year with Christian Covington, Breiden Fehoko, Forrest Merrill, and Joe Gaziano each battling it out.

Kenneth Murray

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last year was a tough season for Kenneth Murray as he battled injuries for the greater part of the 2021 campaign. Murray spent extensive time on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, but has since then undergone surgery this offseason with the hope that he will be able to keep a clean bill of health for the season ahead.

Murray hasn't participated in the offseason program as he's still rehabbing following the procedure, but Brandon Staley said the hope is for him to be ready for training camp.

The Chargers have transformed their roster this offseason which insinuates that they'll trot out more defensive back-heavy packages that in some cases will only feature one linebacker on the field at a time. Murray will need to show he's fully healthy before taking the field next month, and will then begin accumulating looks alongside Kyle Van Noy, Drue Tranquill and Troy Reeder. Assuming good health, Murray is destined to see time in a starting role when the Chargers are in their base personnel.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.