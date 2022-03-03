Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: 10 Prospects to Watch This Week

These 10 prospects are possible suitors for the Chargers as it pertains to the 2022 NFL Draft.

After two full days of interviews, the actual on-field testing portion of the NFL Combine is set to get underway Thursday.

Prospects will showcase their ability with a wide variety of testing drills, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump to name a few.

With the Chargers' team needs in mind, I've detailed 10 prospects they should watch closely over the next four days of the NFL Combine.

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chargers do indeed go the route of selecting a wide receiver in the first round, the one trait you can almost guarantee that player will have is speed. If Mike Williams departs in free agency, the Chargers will need a pass-catcher who can bring in the big-play dynamic and Olave has shown over his career at Ohio State that he's exactly that kind of player. Olave is expected to run in the 4.3s when he hits the field for his 40-yard dash.

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions receiver Jahan Dotson during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dotson, another burner who can stretch the field vertically, is another player the Chargers could consider. Dotson has a slightly smaller frame than Olave and is more speed-dependent, but there's a lot to like from him. The juice at the top of his routes and the crisp he runs with in such a smooth manner makes Dotson an intriguing field-stretcher. He should put on a show in many of the on-field drills on Thursday.

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansa wide receiver Treylon Burks talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Burks said at his Wednesday media availability that he's met with the Chargers. Burks is a bit different than Olave and Dotson in the sense that he presents a bigger build while also having the ability to turn on the jets and get downfield. Burks said Wednesday that he models his game after Deebo Samuel of the 49ers. That comparison is on-brand with his skillset as he projects as a player who should be able to do a multitude of things aside from just lining up along the boundary as an outside receiver.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chargers don't sure up the right tackle spot in free agency, Penning could be an option they pursue in round one to pair with last year's Day 1 pick, Rashawn Slater. Penning is a good athlete with the proper explosion and agility needed to get out of his stance in pass protection. He notoriously finished plays during his final year at Northern Iowa with his defender into the ground. He appeared to move well on his college tape, but a strong outing at the combine could help him lead up the board once more.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) hoists the trophy Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, after defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Davis has been linked to the Chargers consistently since the draft process began. And for good reason. The Chargers desperately need a lift from their interior spots across the defensive line and Davis was a game-wrecker on Georgia's National Championship team. At 350 pounds, Davis will be put under the microscope at the combine to see how well he moves laterally in drills and what kind of time he post in the 40-yard dash.

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) celebrates a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Chargers go edge rusher in round one to pair with Joey Bosa, this is a deep class to pick from. Ojabo still figures to be on the board around the 17th pick and he has arguably the biggest room for growth. His speed off the edge and ability to bend sets him up nicely to rush the passer, but Ojabo still has plenty of refinement needed to get off blocks and be more of a presence in run support. He's expected to run the 40-yard dash somewhere in the low 4.5s.

EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Nov 20, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) rushes Charleston Southern Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers (8) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Walker has a little bit of everything. He is big, long and powerful at the point of attack. He plays with violent hands that help get adequate leverage over his opposition. His bend off the edge is probably his biggest knock as his lower half is limited in terms of fluidity.

EDGE George Karlaftis, Colorado

Purdue's George Karlaftis is a projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Syndication Journal Courier

Karlaftis is unlike any of the other edge rushers in this year's draft. His play strength leads the pack, but he is a bit stiff in getting around the edge. Karlaftis wins with power versus players like Ojabo who thrive off of speed rushes. In this instance, it's more of a pick your poison in the kind of traits you want in a first-round edge defender.

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke at great length Wednesday about the willingness to add cornerbacks this offseason. The University of Washington has two to pick from if that's a pairing the Chargers see as a fit. McDuffie is fundamentally sound in his movements, displaying adequate body control and explosive feet. He'll be a player that shines in the positional drills, showing his elite athletic traits.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

McDuffie is expected to be the first of the two Washington cornerbacks taken but Gordon won't be that far behind him. Gordon also is uber-athletic and will show in the drills how easy he can move in the change of direction workout. The two former Huskies could help themselves out a lot this week by dominating the drills as expected.

