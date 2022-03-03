Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers

Former Chargers OT Shane Olivea Passes Away at Age 40

Shane Olivea, who played four seasons with the Chargers, has died at the age of 40.

Former Chargers offensive tackle Shane Olivea has passed away at the age of 40, the Chargers announced Thursday.

The cause of his death has not been made public knowledge.

Olivea was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Prior to making his mark in the NFL, Olivea was a three-year starter at Ohio State from 2001-03, earning All-Big Ten honors during his final two seasons in Columbus. 

He also helped the Buckeyes win the national championship over Miami (Fla.) in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

Sept 17, 2006; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer talks with tackles (70) Shane Olivea and (73) Marcus McNeill during the 1st half against the Tennessee Titans at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Stan Liu

As a member of the Chargers, he started 57 of 60 games during his time with the club. Olivea was a key force, blocking for running back LaDainian Tomlinson’s record-breaking 2006 season in which he accumulated 28 rushing touchdowns — the most ever by a rusher in a single-season.

In 2008, Olivea asked the Chargers to release him in order to deal with his addiction to painkillers and checked into a treatment center that spring, according to Buckeyes Now. He spent 89 days in the facility and then later signed with the New York Giants.

Olivea injuried his back in training camp with the Giants, landing him on injured reserve and later released by the team.

Following his playing days, Olivea enrolled back into classes at Ohio State in 2015. He graduated in December of 2016 and hoped to become a coach, per Buckeyes Now.

“I feel I have an ability to connect with kids,” Olivea told The Columbus Dispatch. “I’m young at heart. Being around young people keeps you young. I feel there's such a need to teach some of these kids how to properly play and teach technique.”

