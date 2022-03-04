Chargers Met With Michigan OLB David Ojabo at NFL Combine

The Chargers have met with Michigan's David Ojabo at the NFL Combine.

Day four of the NFL Combine is underway. Defensive lineman and linebackers will go through interviews and medical checks on Friday. Meanwhile, offensive linemen and running backs will get their measurements documented and hit the field for a wide range of drills.

During the prospect media availabilities inside the Indiana Convention Center, Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo said he's met with the Chargers.

Ojabo specifically spoke about Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa in what it would mean to him personally to play opposite of the Pro Bowl defender.

"Joey Bosa is a great player, so it would be good to be surrounded by greatnesses," Ojabo said.

During his time at Michigan, Ojabo had a masterclass senior campaign, logging 35 tackles, 12 TFLs, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles (a single-season program record) and three pass breakups.

In 2021, Ojabo was awarded an All-Big Ten selection (consensus first-team) and a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Ojabo has some of the best speed around the edge with the ability to bend and get around offensive tackles in this year's draft class. He spoke about his speed on Friday, hinting toward an elite 40-yard dash performance.

“Y’all gonna see," Ojabo said. Just let me run.”

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Ojabo ranked as his No. 18 player in his top 50 rankings.

Jeremiah wrote the following about Ojabo"

"Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines despite sharing play time. He has ideal size, explosiveness and fluidity for the position. He has a dynamic get-off and once he gets to the top of his rush, he can bend and flatten to the quarterback. His hands are still a work in progress. The dip/rip move is his bread and butter, but he needs to add to his arsenal. He does flash the ability to generate power and is an outstanding finisher, often dislodging the ball upon arrival. He is raw against the run. He turns his shoulder instead of using his hands to hold the point of attack. Overall, Ojabo is still learning how to play the game, but he has as much talent as any pass rusher in this draft."

Ojabo also touched on his early years in playing football, suggesting that he was pushed around, but says that has only made him into a better player today.

“When I first started playing I was getting smacked around by little dudes," Ojabo said. "I’m a natural born competitor and that didn’t sit right. I had to flip a switch.”

