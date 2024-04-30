Chargers News: Rookie Numbers Released For Los Angeles Draftees
The Los Angeles Chargers have announced the numbers their 2024 NFL Draft picks will assume on Tuesday. The Chargers drafted nine players in this year's draft, and these players have officially selected their jersey numbers as their NFL career begins.
Offensive tackle Joe Alt, the Chargers' No. 5 overall pick, will wear No. 76 with the Bolts. Alt previously wore the No. 76 at Notre Dame. The last Charger to have worn this number was center Will Clapp in 2022-23, who has since joined the Buffalo Bills.
Chargers' second round pick and wide receiver Ladd McConkey will wear No. 15 with the Chargers after previously wearing No. 84 at Georgia. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton wore No. 15 with the Chargers from 2019-23, but is now a free agent.
Linebacker Junior Colson will wear No. 25 on the Bolts, keeping the number he wore at Michigan. Former Chargers running back and current free agent Joshua Kelley wore No. 25 most recently during part of his Chargers tenure from 2020-23.
Defensive end Justin Eboigbe will take on No. 98 with L.A. The fourth-round pick wore No. 92 at Alabama. Austin Johnson last wore No. 98 for the Chargers from 2022-2023.
Cornerback Tarheeb Still will wear No. 29 on the Bolts. The fifth-round pick out of Maryland wore No. 4 and No. 12 in college, but will move into the 20s. Fellow fifth-round corner Cam Hart is also moving to the 20s and will now wear No. 20 after wearing No. 5 at Notre Dame.
Running back Kimani Vidal will take No. 30 for the Chargers, which Austin Ekeler recently wore until he left for the Washington Commanders this offseason.
Finally, both of the Chargers' seventh round wide receivers will opt to wear numbers in the 80s instead of numbers in the 10s, returning to the old tradition. Brenden Rice will wear No. 82, two digits above his dad Jerry Rice's iconic No. 80. Cornelius Johnson will wear No. 86 after wearing No. 6 at Michigan.
More Chargers: UDFA Ditches LA For AFC West Rival After Agreeing To Terms With Bolts