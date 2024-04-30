Chargers News: UDFA Ditches LA For AFC West Rival After Agreeing To Terms With Bolts
Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with 21 undrafted free agents, including Central Connecticut State linebacker Luquay Washington.
However, Washington will no longer be joining the Chargers after all, since he will instead sign a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, per Central Connecticut State's official X account:
This means the Chargers are down to 20 undrafted free agents, which is still plenty since they also drafted nine players and have to narrow their roster to 53 players by the regular season. In addition, the Chargers also agreed to terms with three other undrafted free agent linebackers including Tremon Morris-Brash, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, and Savion Jackson. The Chargers also invested in the linebacker position by drafting Junior Colson in the third round.
There also is no guarantee that Washington would have made the roster if he had stayed with the Chargers. While draft picks have a strong chance at making the roster their rookie season, it's a lot tougher of a path for undrafted free agents. Unless they make a strong impression in training camp, these free agents often end up on the practice squad or bouncing around the league.
If Washington does make the Chiefs' roster, he'll end up facing the team he almost signed with twice a year as a division foe. The Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the league over the last five years, and Washington will get a shot on teaming up with the NFL's current dynasty.
