SI NFL All-Quarter Century Team Features Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed on Sports Illustrated's All-Quarter Century team.
Quarterback
Second-team: Patrick Mahomes (9)
Brady was an easy choice for the first team, given thathe’s widely regarded as the best quarterback ever and his entire career fit within this quarter century.
The decision between Mahomes and Manning was much more interesting. Mahomes was given the edge for his three Super Bowl rings and historic production through seven seasons as a starter, even though Manning played more seasons, in which he won two Super Bowls of his own, plus five regular season MVPs, and he led the league in passing yards three times and touchdowns four times. Clearly, they’re both legends.
Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs. After future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady retired, Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the game. Mahomes has gotten the Chiefs to five Super Bowls and has won three of them.
At his worst, the two-time NFL MVP has gotten the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss that saw them get handled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Next season, the Chiefs will look to get back to the big game and win another Super Bowl under Mahomes.
Over the years, Mahomes has been adding to his resume, and the quarterback play we have seen from Mahomes has been great. Some of the plays he has made over the years have been something you only see from video games. Mahomes, at times, leaves the fans in shock because of his playmaking ability. And heading into the 2025 NFL season, Mahomes is the top quarterback in the league.
Mahomes and the Chiefs only play for Super Bowls and that is exactly what he is trying to win next season. Mahomes wants to add to his Hall of Fame career. When it is all said and done, Mahomes can go down as the greatest ever, but for now, he is waiting for the start of the 2025 season and wants to do more damage. It is going to be fun watching Mahomes the rest of his career.
