Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in NBA?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League. There is no doubt that what we see from him when he takes the football field is nothing more than spectacular.
Mahomes has been great since he has taken over the starting role for the Chiefs. He had led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl Championships and has gotten them to at least the AFC Championship game since becoming a starter.
And if Mahomes were not a star in the NFL, he would have been a star in another professional sport. That is the NBA. Mahomes has shown off his athleticism throughout his career in the NFL. He makes plays at times that we have never seen a quarterback make and leaves everyone in shock. And his game would have been interesting to watch in the NBA.
Point guard
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: "Not only can the two-time MVP throw nifty no-look passes, but he can also find the rim, too. Mahomes averaged 19.9 points per game for Whitehouse High School in Texas 12 years ago," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.
Some other players Manzano named that could have played in the NBA were quarterbacks Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, and Drake Maye.
For now, Mahomes will be focused on getting back on the football field and getting ready for the upcoming 2025 season. Mahomes will look to have a good season in 2025 and get back to his MVP form.
The Chiefs will try their best to bounce back next season and win another Super Bowl. The Chiefs have done a good job of getting the right players this offseason and bringing in a good draft class this offseason. The Chiefs needed to improve in many different areas on the offseason side and the defensive side and they did their best.
Some have been saying all offseason long that the Chiefs' time as serious contenders is over because of all the turnover that they had on both sides of the ball, and they do not think that the Chiefs can overcome that even next season. The Chiefs will be back next season, and if teams are counting them out already, they are going to be surprised by how well they do next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.