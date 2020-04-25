NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates - Day 3

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

11:40 AM: The Denver Broncos take another Mizzou alum for Drew Lock to throw to. The tight end, usually referred to as "Albert O" is reunited with Lock in Denver.

Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report broke down the Mizzou-to-Denver connection continuing:

"Albert O," a Missouri product, wasn't quite as productive as expected in 2019. A knee injury cut his prior season short but if he can return to his old form, he'll carve out a career as a very good NFL tight end. Okwuegbunam's athletic profile relative to his size is terrific, which could make him a matchup nightmare down the road.

Bill Huber of PackersCentral had this to say about Albert Okwuegbunam:

The speed and touchdown ability are obvious. He caught 4-of-7 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield in 2019. For his career, one out of every 4.26 receptions ended up in the end zone. And remember, that came against SEC competition. “Just my ability to create mismatches all over the field. Whether it is in the red zone and using my athleticism to get open or just be able to stretch the field with my speed, or just anywhere to pick up a first down. As well as my versatility and the balance to my game — being able to be used effectively in the run game as well.”

11:28 AM: The Chargers have added another running back to pair with Austin Ekeler. UCLA RB Joshua Kelly steps in as the Chargers' first pick since taking Kenneth Murray at 23 overall.

Bill Huber of PackersCentral had this to say about Kelly:

No. 15: Joshua Kelley, UCLA (5-10 5/8, 212): Kelley spent two seasons at UC-Davis before transferring to UCLA. After sitting out the 2017 season to fulfill NCAA transfer obligations, Kelley rushed for 1,243 yards (5.5 average) and 12 touchdowns in 2018 and 1,060 yards (4.6 average) and 12 touchdowns as a senior. That gave him two-year totals of 2,303 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns and 38 catches. In 2018, he rushed for 289 yards against USC, the biggest game in rivalry history.

11:26 AM: Tucker Franklin cannot help himself. Here's a breakdown of Simpson:

The Las Vegas Raiders get another piece on the offensive line, taking John Simpson, guard from Clemson. The Raiders cannot stop drafting Clemson Tigers. Simpson has pretty good movement when pulling, might be a bit of a liability in pass protection, according to Mel Kiper. Could compete for a starting job pretty early on.

11:08 AM: Here's some news to kick us off. Clearly an untenable situation in Washington, but not a huge haul. Feels reasonable for both sides. Which is obviously great analysis by me.

11 AM: Good morning! It's a full day of NFL Draft action here on Day 3. I'm Joshua Brisco, and Tucker Franklin and I will be teaming up for your Kansas City Chiefs Live Blog today.

