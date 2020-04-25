Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs UDFA Tracker - NFL Draft

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 NFL Draft may be complete, but prospect-related work is far from done. As scouts continue looking at talent for next year's draft, general manager Brett Veach will seek to add more pieces to this year's team. He got a great head start on that, despite having just five picks to work with. Below are the Chiefs' selections:

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote dissects the Chiefs' picks and addresses some continual areas of need after the draft:

Heading into the weekend, there weren't a ton of holes in this Chiefs team. Winning the Super Bowl and returning 20 of 22 starters tends to make for a strong follow-up squad. Cornerback, linebacker and offensive line were needs, with running back and defensive line rounding out the top five ideal positions Kansas City would aim to draft at. Every single need was met: Hats off to Veach and his staff for putting together a complete draft and finding good value with nearly every pick.

Although the picking of players has stopped, tons of undrafted rookie free agents (UDFAs) sign shortly after the NFL Draft. The Chiefs will certainly do their due justice by looking at this pool of players and picking out several that they like. Look for receivers, defensive backs and linemen on both sides of the ball to highlight this group. Below, we'll keep you up-to-date on every move the team makes.

5:05 PM: The rumblings have already started on who the Chiefs will sign at the conclusion of the draft.

