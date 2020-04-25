Chiefs Draft: Kansas City drafts Michigan EDGE Michael Danna

In what will likely be their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Michigan EDGE Michael Danna.

The Chiefs seemed like a team likely to add a developmental edge rusher to be able to grow into a rotational role in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive front, with Frank Clark the only long-term certainty across the defensive line.

Aside from Clark, Alex Okafor will likely only be with the Chiefs through the 2020 season, as his salary cap number (and potential cap savings) inflate in 2021, and Tanoh Kpassagnon and Breeland Speaks both have some uncertainty about their future roles with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also lost defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Cleveland Browns in free agency this year, and there has been no reporting on the Chiefs having any interest in bringing back veteran edge rusher Terrell Suggs this offseason.

So, why was Danna the pick at 117, and how does he fit into the Chiefs' plans?

Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report breaks down the Chiefs' new edge rusher:

With his final pick in 2020, Brett Veach selected Michigan EDGE Michael Danna. He has a good understanding of who he is as a player and works with a high-revving motor. Fundamentally, Danna is sound and plays within his own ability. The downside is... well, he doesn't have a standout ability or go-to move. His strength will allow him to win an occasional battle at the next level, but he's a very low-ceiling player who could spend the majority of his career on special teams. Many sites had him projected to go in the seventh round, which leads me to believe maybe Brett Veach knows something we don't?

Tucker Franklin of Arrowhead Report has the backstory on Danna's path to Michigan and, ultimately, the Chiefs:

Michael Danna transferred as a graduate student into Michigan from Central Michigan. He gradually gained more playing time in Jim Harbaugh’s defense as the year went on. Danna appeared in 13 games as a Wolverine along the defensive line with one start. The 6-foot-2, 261-pound pass rusher made 38 tackles including three for loss with three sacks and one forced fumble last season with the Wolverines. The year before with the Chippewas, Danna was the 2018 team MVP at Central Michigan and garnered a first-team All-MAC selection.

For more on all of the Chiefs' draft picks and updates through the undrafted free agency signing period, bookmark Arrowhead Report and we'll keep you updated throughout the NFL offseason.