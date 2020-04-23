The Final Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a terrific place ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. General Manager Brett Veach has done his best to return nearly all of the team’s starters from the Super Bowl, which means he doesn’t have to find a ton of top-shelf talent to help this year’s squad. He has the flexibility to construct a contending roster now, while also building for the future.

As things currently stand, the Chiefs have five picks in this year’s draft. Veach has one selection in each of the first five rounds to work with. For the sake of consistency, I’m refraining from projecting any trades that could occur — which is always a possibility with Veach at the helm. Without further ado, let’s meet the next five Chiefs.

Round 1, Pick 32: Jeff Gladney (CB, TCU)

I’ve grown to love Gladney after giving him a lukewarm evaluation a few weeks ago. While it would be a dream come true if either Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray were available to help bolster the linebacker position at 32, it simply isn’t very likely. Gladney is a terrific fit in the Chiefs’ system. His athleticism, competitive nature and high football IQ are all desirable traits that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will love. With most of the team’s corners set to hit the free agent market a year from now, the Chiefs will need a steady presence. Gladney would provide them with that.

Round 2, Pick 63: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB, LSU)

Edwards-Helaire emerged as a jack-of-all-trades alongside Joe Burrow last season at LSU, scoring 17 total touchdowns. As a runner, he absorbs contact with the best of them and although his top-end speed is underwhelming, his short-area burst and agility are both great. His small frame allows him to get lost behind bigger linemen. Where he truly sets himself apart from other prospects is in the passing game.

Edwards-Helaire and Andy Reid would be a match made in heaven, as his strengths would be maximized while limiting his weaknesses. His ability to run routes is stellar for a running back and he has soft hands as a pass-catching threat. His poor showing at the combine may cause him to slide. If he’s available at 63, the value may be too good to pass up on for the Chiefs.

Round 3, Pick 96: Bryce Hall (CB, Virginia)

Hall is coming off a severe ankle injury that may put a damper on his draft stock. Not many cornerbacks in college football received more hype before the 2019 season than Hall. He’s a scheme-diverse corner with good length, a high football IQ and a fiercely-competitive nature. Additionally, he’s also a former teammate of Juan Thornhill. The fit couldn’t be much better and because the top of the cornerback class is so loaded, there’s an outside chance that Hall is still on the board at 96. Steve Spagnuolo gets his second corner of the draft, setting him up well for the future.

Round 4, Pick 138: Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB, Appalachian State)

I originally projected Davis-Gaither as a day-two pick (likely a third-rounder) but the more I look at mocks, the more I see him as a day-three selection. This is great news for the Chiefs. Davis-Gaither did a little bit of everything at Appalachian State, but he’ll need to add a significant amount of strength to his frame if he wants to become a three-down ‘backer at the NFL level. His athletic profile and special teams value could make him a fourth-round steal, though. If given a year or two to learn the nuances of the NFL game, Davis-Gaither has the potential to make the team that drafts him very happy.

Round 5, Pick 177: John Hightower (WR, Boise State)

It wouldn’t be a Chiefs draft without them taking a wide receiver or offensive lineman late, would it? In the fifth round, the team would likely be looking for a receiver with big-play potential. Hightower presents that, but will need some time to develop the rest of his game. His speed alone makes him a great fit for the Chiefs’ offense. If he plays limited snaps in year one and catches the rest of his game up to where it should be, Patrick Mahomes could have another toy to play with in 2021 and beyond.

This would be a terrific draft for the Chiefs. Not only would they shore up the cornerback position for years to come, but they’d also add a couple of dynamic threats to the offense and also inject some hope into a linebacking corps that’s struggled in recent years. If things go anything close to as planned here, Veach can walk away after Saturday more than satisfied with the draft class he’s put together in 2020.