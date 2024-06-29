Second-Year Jump: Can Nic Jones Be the Chiefs' Breakout Late-Round 2023 Draft Pick?
The Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach have had some nice late-round picks in recent years. Will that trend continue with the 2023 draft class? Last season, there wasn’t much to show from the Chiefs' rookie late-round picks, but there’s always a chance to see a second-year jump from at least one of them.
BJ Thompson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end out of Stephen F. Austin, was selected in the fifth round with pick No. 166. Only seeing the field in Week 18 in 2023, Thompson was seen as a developmental pass-rusher. With the Chiefs bringing back their entire defensive line, Thompson would be facing a giant uphill climb to any significant playing time on defense.
Unfortunately, Thompson was involved in a very scary incident that occurred at the Chiefs facility in early June. Thompson had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest and was hospitalized. Thompson was later released from the hospital and made his first public appearance at the Chiefs' ring ceremony on June 13. At this time, Thompson's football future is unknown. This will be something to monitor as the season approaches.
The Chiefs’ sixth-round pick, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, did not get much of a chance with the team. The only game he appeared in was Week 1 against the Detroit Lions when Chris Jones was holding out for a new contract. He was waived by the team in October, signed with the Denver Broncos, released by the Broncos and brought back to the practice squad in Kansas City before ultimately being picked up by the Tennessee Titans in December. Unless Coburn gets dropped by the Titans, he won’t factor into the Chiefs season in 2024.
When thinking about Veach’s best late-round picks, cornerbacks and secondary pieces are what have stood out in his time as the general manager of the Chiefs. The team went that direction again last season, snagging Nic Jones from Ball State with pick No. 250 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones didn’t play much in his rookie season, but was featured in the final regular season game when the Chiefs were resting their high-profile starters. Jones picked up three tackles in that game when he was given the most playing time he’d seen all season. He was also able to pick up a couple of special teams tackles in the postseason.
Jones may be the only one of the final three picks from the Chiefs’ 2023 draft class that could have the opportunity to make a second-year jump with the team. It will still be a crowded secondary room, but after a year of learning and growing in the defense, Jones just needs to be ready to step in if he’s called upon. Jones can continue to be a nice piece on special teams as well, something he excelled in during his time at Ball State.
If Jones gets any significant bump in playing time, he will have a great chance at a second-year jump. He can play inside or outside, which gives defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo plenty
of options if he wants to utilize Jones across the secondary in any situation, likely in nickel or dime packages.
While there is currently some uncertainty about if Thompson will be able to play football this season and with Coburn out of the picture, there is some upside possibility with Jones. If Jones turns into a reliable backup cornerback and a good depth piece for the defense, that would still be a win for Veach and company. On a team that is vying for the first three-peat in NFL history, that’s all you want from a seventh-round pick looking to make his second-year jump.