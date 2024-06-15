Second-Year Jump: Can Wanya Morris Win the Starting Left Tackle Job?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had ups and downs along the offensive line since quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the league. Protecting the face of the franchise became a bigger priority after the Chiefs' O-line was decimated with injuries ahead of KC's Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rebuilt offensive line featured rookies Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith along with veteran free agent signing Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown Jr., who was acquired via trade. That worked well for a couple of years until Brown wanted a new contract, leading to the tackle positions needing to be resolidified.
The Chiefs chose to let Brown walk in free agency and brought in Jawaan Taylor to hold down the right side of the offensive line. That created an opening on the left side. The Chiefs brought in veteran left tackle Donovan Smith and also drafted a young left tackle candidate: former Tennessee Volunteer and Oklahoma Sooner Wanya Morris.
Morris had 12 starts at left tackle as a freshman at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, where he ended up becoming a second-team All-Big 12 performer for the Sooners in his final collegiate season before declaring for the NFL Draft. The Chiefs needed to get younger at the position and with Morris still on the board at the end of the third round, it seemed like a perfect match.
Morris was able to sit for a bit and learn behind the veteran Smith, but Morris was able to get some playing time and started four games at left tackle for the Chiefs last season while Smith was out injured. Smith was the trusted player during the postseason, but Morris showed he could hold his own when called on.
Morris seemed to be setting himself up as a candidate to take over the starting left tackle job in 2024. However, the Chiefs drafted another left tackle, Kingsley Suamataia, in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. It feels like there will be a competition throughout training camp and preseason for that starting left tackle spot. Since Morris has some starting experience at the NFL level, he may have a leg up on Suamataia, but his spot will need to be earned. The Chiefs still have Lucas Niang who could compete as well.
It shouldn’t be a huge deal, but Morris was involved in an offseason incident involving marijuana. Will that affect the way the team views him or will it take away from his chances of starting for the team? I don’t believe that will be the case. We’ve seen the Chiefs give people second chances many times, and this seems to be a very minor incident.
Morris could take a big second-year jump in 2024 if he becomes the starting left tackle for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Holding down the left side of the offensive line with Thuney and protecting the best quarterback in the NFL would increase his profile and put him in a position to make a name for himself around the league. If Morris does win the starting job and struggles, Suamataia will be right there to swoop in and take snaps away from him.
The Chiefs have done a nice job rebuilding the offensive line and getting younger across the board. They will want to see more consistency from the left tackle position to keep Mahomes upright and give the team the best chance to succeed on offense. Morris could be a key piece to that puzzle and if he steps up as the starter, he will have a big opportunity to make that positive second-year jump.