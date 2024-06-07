Agent: BJ Thompson 'Still Unconscious' After Medical Emergency, In Stable Condition
The Kansas City Chiefs postponed Thursday's OTA practice due to a medical emergency reportedly involving defensive end BJ Thompson. As of Friday morning, Thompson is reportedly still unconscious but in stable condition, according to his agent.
According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage, told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that Thompson was still unconscious as of the publishing of their story. Teicher wrote that "doctors are optimistic about his recovery."
Similar details were also reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Thursday night, quoting from Turnage directly:
"BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good," Turnage said, per Pelissero. "His family asks for your continued prayers."
Pelissero previously reported that Thompson "had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources. The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called and the player is currently in stable condition."
Appearing at a Kansas City charity softball game on Thursday night, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke about Thompson's emergency, per PJ Green of FOX4 Kansas City:
"Let me say this before I say anything, I’m thinking about BJ right now,” Spagnuolo said. “It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job.”
Spagnuolo said he wasn’t in the room when it happened because it happened during a special teams meeting.
"But everybody you know, to a man to a person to a woman, because we have some female trainers, they were terrific, they did a great job. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed. I’ll let Andy handle the rest of that."