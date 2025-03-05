Is AFC Rival Interested in Chiefs' Quarterback?
The Kansas City Chiefs might be seeing their quarterback room change -- again.
While the Chiefs have had Patrick Mahomes under center for the last seven years, the Chiefs have gone through a number of backup quarterbacks in that span. And for now, it remains to be seen if that trend will continue with 2024 backup Carson Wentz set to be a free agent.
Wentz made a handful of appearances in relief of Mahomes in 2024 after signing a one-year deal, and the former No. 2 overall pick could draw interest from other quarterback-needy teams when free agency kicks off next week.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one team that could be interested in Wentz as an option next week is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are clearly looking to move past the Deshaun Watson era, and it would not be shocking to see general manager Andrew Berry add a veteran quarterback as an insurance option before the draft.
"The Browns will consider cost when it comes to the quarterback market, given they still owe injured Watson that $92 million over the next two years," Fowler said.
"People I've talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on their radar, along with Kirk Cousins if he becomes available (though, surprisingly, not every team official is buying that the Falcons will just cut him outright, despite the significant money owed to him). Another name to watch here is Carson Wentz."
It remains to be seen what direction the Chiefs would go in if they had to replace Wentz, but they have targeted former starting quarterbacks in the past.
Whether Mahomes would even potentially having some say in how the team builds the room behind him being a possibility, perhaps Mahomes pushes for a familiar face. Either way, it looks like change could be coming to the quarterback depth chart once again.
"Yeah, no, you obviously keep communication open if comfortable doing that. With Pat, we're able to talk and try to keep him informed on things. He doesn't have to make the decision, that's not -- he knows all that," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week.
"He's not in there feeling like he's got to jump up and hire the president of the organization. That's not how he rolls. But for sure, I try to, we try to keep him, Brett and I try to keep him informed on changes that take place."
