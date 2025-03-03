What We Learned About the Chiefs at NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially over, and the Kansas City Chiefs can now move forward with the rest of their offseason.
It was a busy week for the Chiefs, who announced they would be placing the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith to prevent hitting free agency. The Chiefs also officially got the word of Travis Kelce's return for 2025.
After speaking with several scouts and coaches while in Indianapolis, we have wrapped up all of the best Chiefs-related rumors we heard.
For context purposes: every person interviewed was granted anonymity so they could speak freely about another team and their players.
To kick it off, it was clear the Chiefs are going to place a big focus on their offensive line entering free agency and the drafts. The Chiefs' offensive line was greatly exposed against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, leading to an embarassing loss.
As a result, those we spoke with around the NFL see the Chiefs making a point to fix their offensive line issues -- even if it means paying a big price.
"We weren't surprised they tagged [Trey] Smith. We liked him for free agency, but with the cap going up there was no reason not to do it," an AFC pro scout told Kansas City Chiefs On SI.
"They still need a tackle. There are a lot of good tackles in the class, but they never pick high enough to take a stud," the scout continued. "The Missouri kid won't make it to their pick. Neither will Simmons. I could see them trading up for one with a big deal."
As for the other key Chiefs questions, it appears many believe the Chiefs will take a strong look at this year's running back class.
"You could get a 1,000-yard rusher in the third-round this year," an NFC college scout said. "Their running game doesn't scare anyone because they don't have any dynamic running backs. You can find one this year. I wouldn't be shocked if they took one at No. 31."
There is also the question of what the Chiefs will do at the wide receiver position considering they have several pending free agents.
"We think DeAndre Hopkins hits free agency. He has a little bit left so we will be interested. Hollywood Brown seems more useful for them than he does for us and a lot of other teams," the AFC scout said.
"With [Rashee] Rice coming back, I don't think they need to find another star receiver. But they do need to fill out their depth."
