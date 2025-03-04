The Chiefs Offense's Biggest Need is Abundantly Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs' season did not end as they had hoped. Their chase for a third consecutive Super Bowl fell underwhemingly short after their biggest weaknesses were taken advantage of by the Philadelphia Eagles in the most recent Super Bowl.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed the most pressing needs for every team in the NFL. The Chiefs do not have many holes on to fill, making it easy to identify what their needs are this offseason. Rolfe believes the Chiefs will address those issues.
Rolfe believes the Chiefs will be aggressive in their desire to improve their offensive line and group of wide receievers. A lack of depth in both position groups cost the Chiefs dearly in the Super Bowl.
"The play of 80% of their line meant that statistically, the Chiefs' offensive line never looked like a major issue. However, the left tackle position proved to be a major issue, to the point where they moved Joe Thuney from guard. Thuney was exploited at that position in the Super Bowl and cannot be a long-term option. Securing someone to be a reliable left tackle has to be a priority this offseason," Rolfe said.
"The other concern on that offensive line is the guard position longer term than 2025. The Chiefs look set to bring Smith back on the franchise tag, but both he and Thuney are free agents next year as things stand. Unless they can sign both to extensions, the Chiefs are going to want to start preparing their succession plan this offseason."
Rolfe noted that the wide receiver position is another significant area of need for the Chiefs, as their lack of talent at the position due to injury caught up with Kansas City at the worst moment. The Chiefs return their top two wide receivers but still lack depth at the positon.
"Wide receiver rounds out their offensive needs. The combination of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy is a good one, but many of their other receivers are heading to free agency. They do not need a big investment, but a couple of guys with dependable hands who can move the chains would be a nice addition," Rolfe said.
