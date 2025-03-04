What WR Should Patrick Mahomes Want Chiefs to Keep?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One major thing they must do this offseason is get quarterback Patrick Mahomes helps at the wide receiver position. The Chiefs have unknowns at the position heading to next season.
Mahomes could potentially be losing most of his receivers from last season in free agency. One key weapon that will have a lot of teams interested is receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Brown showed his potential with Mahomes for a couple of games. Brown was signed last offseason but only played in two regular season games and the playoffs. He showed his potential with Mahomes but did not have an impact in the playoffs.
It will be good to see what a healthy Brown can do in the Chiefs offense, paired alongside Xavier Worthy and with the best quarterback in the National Football League throwing him the ball.
Mahomes wanted him here and got him but now they will need to re-sign him to keep him for at least another year to see what they can do together.
It will be a bigger loss to Mahomes if Brown ends up with an AFC rival. Brown has been linked to the Buffalo Bills. If Brown goes to the Bills, that will be a major upgrade for them but a blow to the Chiefs.
Mahomes wants to keep Brown on the Chiefs, but the lack of money they have to spend can force the Chiefs to look elsewhere to find Mahomes another weapon that can stretch the field. The Chiefs have a lot to work to do this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE