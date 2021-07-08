Sports Illustrated home
Patrick Mahomes 'Doing It All' on Surgically-Repaired Toe

Mahomes said he has no hesitation when it comes to moving with his surgically-repaired toe that limited him at the end of the Chiefs' most recent playoff run.
When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had surgery on a torn plantar plate in his left foot — better known as "turf toe" — following the 2020 season, the timeline for Mahomes's return was somewhat unknown. Now, with training camp less than a month away, Mahomes says he's fully ready to go, with no concerns remaining for the most-discussed toe in sports.

"The toe's feeling great," Mahomes said on NFL Network's NFL Total Access, joining the show from the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. "I'm out here playing golf, being able to walk around the course. I've been running, cutting, jumping, throwing, doing it all. So I'm just excited to get back to training camp and have another chance to make a run at it and win the Super Bowl this year."

In early June, Mahomes was publicly optimistic about his full-speed return to the field following some early-offseason work during the Chiefs' organized team activities.

"If there was a game, I’d be able to play in it, I think," Mahomes said in a post-OTA press conference. "At the end of the day, there are still things I may have to work through. I’ll continue to rehab, continue to keep strengthening that stuff, but it’s good to be able to get out there a little earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in."

Mahomes's healing process has reportedly progressed without any apparent complications, even including reports that he was "ahead of schedule" as recently as mid-May.

Barring any unforeseen complications, Mahomes appears to be completely healthy for training camp and off the injury report by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Read More: Chiefs Announce Return to St. Joseph for 2021 Training Camp

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
