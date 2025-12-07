Chiefs-Texans Live Game Thread
The Chicago Bears entered the week clutching the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Their point margin is plus-six.
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) entered the week fighting for their playoff lives, needing to win out and help from other teams to sniff the postseason. Their point margin is plus-73.
“We do have stats,” head coach Andy Reid said this week, “but you need points, and can you make sure that you take care of business when you're in the red zone?
“If you need to score 35, you score 35. If you need to score 20, you make sure that you have more points than they have. And that's all three phases.”
The phase concerning Kansas City most this week is its offense, which draws a Texans unit that ranks first in yards allowed per game (265.7) and first in points allowed (16.5).
“You pick up a play here or there,” Reid continued, “that's the difference in the game, and that's where we're at right now. And we've got to flip that around. And to do that, you've got to take care of some of these issues, and then it's a different ball game.
“But you have to do it. I mean, I can stand here and talk about it, but you gotta go do it.”
Before they head out to do it on a chilly night at Arrowhead Stadium, a few appetizers…
