Chiefs-Texans Live Game Thread

Kansas City Chiefs host Houston Texans with playoff future at stake.
Zak Gilbert
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT (8:20 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears entered the week clutching the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Their point margin is plus-six.

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) entered the week fighting for their playoff lives, needing to win out and help from other teams to sniff the postseason. Their point margin is plus-73.

“We do have stats,” head coach Andy Reid said this week, “but you need points, and can you make sure that you take care of business when you're in the red zone?

“If you need to score 35, you score 35. If you need to score 20, you make sure that you have more points than they have. And that's all three phases.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The phase concerning Kansas City most this week is its offense, which draws a Texans unit that ranks first in yards allowed per game (265.7) and first in points allowed (16.5).

“You pick up a play here or there,” Reid continued, “that's the difference in the game, and that's where we're at right now. And we've got to flip that around. And to do that, you've got to take care of some of these issues, and then it's a different ball game.

“But you have to do it. I mean, I can stand here and talk about it, but you gotta go do it.”

Before they head out to do it on a chilly night at Arrowhead Stadium, a few appetizers…

Zak Gilbert
