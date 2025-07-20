Worst Case Scenario For Chiefs in 2025
Next season, the Kansas City Chiefs want to get things rolling in the right direction and fast. They want to be the team that starts fast and dominates their opponent. That is something that they did not do last season. Yes, they would have 15 games last season, but a lot of those came down to one possession. The Chiefs want to change that next season. They want to be explosive in many ways.
One of the ways is on the offensive side of the ball. Their offense is looking to be much improved, and they made some moves to improve it this offseason. The big question for the Chiefs' offense next season is their offensive line. That was a problem last season, but they feel confident heading into the new season that they have that fixed.
If the Chiefs want to be better on offense, their wide receivers are going to have to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes out more as well. A lot of their receivers were injured last season, but they will be back next season and they need to be reliable. When Mahomes makes a play and gives his teammates a chance to go make a play for the team, they need to compete it on their end.
And on the defensive side, it is going to be critical to get the front four going next season. We all know what defensive tackle Chris Jones can do. But it is the others on the defensive line that will need to step up their game and help bring the quarterback down. That is going to set the tone for the defense next season.
If the Chiefs stuggled at those things next season we can be looking at worst case scenario for them.
Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante gave his worst case scenario for the Chiefs.
Since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t finished below 11-6 in a regular season. That feels like a safe worst-case scenario to provide for one of the NFL’s consistent powerhouses.
The Chiefs went 15-2 last year, and one of those losses came in Week 18. They lost Joe Thuney and Tershawn Wharton this offseason, but their core on both sides of the ball is mostly intact. They could also drop a few of the toss-up games on their schedule, but double-digit wins feels like a lock for them.
