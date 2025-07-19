Analyst Speaks on Chiefs Getting Dethroned in AFC West
One thing the Chiefs must do better next season is close out games. At times, we have seen the Chiefs go up early in a game, and in the second half, they just take their foot off the gas pedal. They need to keep playing like they were in the first half. The Chiefs have come out of most of those games on top, but they need to end them earlier when they can. It can give key players rest as well.
But one thing that the Chiefs have done well, is own their division.
The AFC West has run through the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine seasons. In 2025, they will look to make it ten straight years winning the AFC West, but it could be the hardest AFC West the Chiefs have been a part of since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City.
The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to take the AFC West title off the Chiefs, and they will look to try to do it in 2025.
All of the Chiefs' division rivals have been able to get a win or two over the years, but have not been able to dethrone the Chiefs from taking the West division. In 2025, it is going to be interesting to watch how the division will work out because it can be the best division in all of the National Football League as well.
This offseason, a lot of people have been talking about the Chiefs taking a step back, and that includes them not winning the AFC West in 2025.
"For the very first time since Patrick Mahomes became the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, they will not win the AFC West," said NFL analyst Harry Douglas on Get Up.
"I am going with the Denver Broncos because of how fantastic they were on defense a season ago. And how they upgraded this offseason as well. Adding a linebacker in Dre Greenlaw ... Then you look at the offensive side of the ball, I look at a guy like Bo Nix has the ability to run the Sean Payton offense. I am looking for the Denver Broncos to win this division."
