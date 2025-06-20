Colts' Daniel Jones Can Get to 'Another Level' as Starter
The Indianapolis Colts have done what they can to build a roster with talent everywhere. Shane Steichen's offense can be explosive and efficient, while new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense has new players like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum.
While Indianapolis' team looks like a squad that can compete for the AFC South title and a playoff spot, those goals can't be accomplished without two critical questions being answered: who will start at quarterback and can they win football games?
Anthony Richardson has lost some confidence from Indy, prompting the team to sign Daniel Jones. This was to put necessary pressure on Richardson to elevate his play, but instead, he's missed most of the offseason to put him behind on things, giving Jones some space as the leader of the quarterback battle.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com has a bold prediction for Jones: the former New York Giants QB will win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
"Steichen easily could be the man to take Jones to another level, especially when considering the Colts have better skill players and offensive line play than Jones ever enjoyed in New York. Nobody saw Darnold taking off when he arrived in Minnesota. Jones could do similar things in Indy if he stays healthy."
Jones has a similar skill set to Richardson, albeit minus the incredible level of athletic traits. Jones hasn't eclipsed 24 touchdown passes throughout his six seasons, but has played efficient football as the metrics surfaced.
Jones has a completion percentage of 64.1, 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown tosses, and 47 picks thrown in 69 starts. The biggest blemishes are Jones' overall career win-loss record (24-44-1) and his 2023 and 2024 statistics, with 10 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions, resulting in a gross 3-13 record.
But, as Chadiha points out, Jones didn't have much of an offensive supporting cast in New York. Jones had running back Saquon Barkley, but not much else. The climax of Jones' career came in 2022 when the Giants finished with a playoff spot, a victory, and a trip to the Divisional Round.
Jones typically operates as a safe passer, favoring easier completions over heaving deep shots down the field, which may help Steichen's offense operate more efficiently. Receivers like Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. can thrive with Jones under center.
Also, rookie tight end Tyler Warren's strength is controlling the short area and middle of the field, which helps any signal-caller to get clear targets. The pass-catcher who may suffer with Jones leading the charge is Alec Pierce, a deep-threat specialist who led the NFL in yards per catch in 2024 with 22.3.
Jones can be 2025's Sam Darnold, who came out of nowhere in 2024. Darnold logged career highs in touchdowns thrown (35), passing yards (4,319), and completion percentage (66.2). This performance led to his first Pro Bowl nomination. If Jones starts and can have a career resurgence, it will force the Colts to make tough decisions on the QB position and Richardson.
This story will dominate all headlines from the Colts' franchise during training camp, the preseason, and the regular season. Whether Richardson or Jones wins this battle, the Colts are in dire need of stability to help the team get out of the habit of concluding with a mediocre record.
