As soon as the regular season ended, Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon revealed the team's plans to keep head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard for another year.

Despite a seven-game losing streak, which fueled an abhorrent end-of-season collapse, the Colts will run it back once again. Steichen has missed the playoffs all three years he's been in Indianapolis, but should we blame it all on the coach?

Here are three reasons why the Colts were right to keep Steichen, despite his mediocre record.

Extremely Competitive Coaching Market

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first reason has nothing to do with Steichen himself.

After news broke that the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with Mike Tomlin, there are now nine teams with a head coach vacancy. Tons of big market teams will be vying for the top candidates, which is exactly why Irsay-Gordon made the right choice in staying out of the conversation.

The best head coach candidates will be drawn to organizations with large fan bases and elite talent. If the Colts were in search of a new coach, there's a serious chance they would get the table scraps from teams like the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts can't afford to bring in a mid-tier candidate as the answer to all of their problems. Firing Steichen just to hire someone you don't really want isn't the solution.

Sure, the team could find a guy they like. However, if they wait another year and Steichen continues to underperform, the Colts could be one of the top landing spots for a new head coach with fewer teams in the open market.

Success With Daniel Jones

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talks with head coach Shane Steichen during a stoppage in play in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones getting injured was not Steichen's fault. The Colts were off to a historic 8-2 start, and when Jones was healthy, he was dealing.

Jones looked like a different quarterback behind the Colts' offensive line with Steichen in his ear. Jones was distributing the ball efficiently and proved that he was capable of playing close games against some of the best teams.

A torn Achilles tendon is nothing to ignore, but if the Colts feel 100% confident in Jones being the quarterback of the future, then he and Steichen can truly build something special. If Jones makes a full recovery and still resembles the player he was before going down, then the Colts have a shot to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2020.

Steichen's offensive playbook complemented Jones' skillset. With another year together, the two may be able to establish an offensive powerhouse.

One More Year With Tyler Warren

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tyler Warren added another dimension to Steichen's offense in 2025, and when Jones was healthy, Warren looked like the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite.

Warren broke the single-season receptions record for Colts rookies, surpassing Josh Downs' mark set in 2023, which was Steichen's first season. Steichen has been able to incorporate young playmakers in his offense, and if Warren takes the next step, he could be seen as a clear top-three tight end.

Steichen was creative with how he used Warren, lining him up all across the field to confuse defenses. A versatile threat like Warren doesn't come around often, and another offseason will let Steichen cook up some even better plays and disguises using the 23-year-old.

