Colts' Anthony Richardson Gets Grim Outlook
Every NFL franchise wants to nail down a franchise quarterback to give them the best chance at a Super Bowl and a secure future. QBs like Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), and Matt Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) don't grow on trees, and are generally unicorn-like talents.
For the Indianapolis Colts, this search has been a bottomless void since the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019, and it continues strongly into 2025. Anthony Richardson was selected as the solution, but has looked anything but through two shaky seasons. Richardson faces a do-or-die situation to beat out fellow signal-caller Daniel Jones to start for Indy.
Along with competition staring Richardson straight in the face, he's also dealing with the feared four-letter word to describe any young quarterback: bust. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes in a grim outcome for Richardson in year three.
"Two years in, he's only managed to suit up for 15 games, and his most notable moment may have been when he checked himself out of the lineup. Completing barely 50% of his throws is also a problem."
Benjamin predicts that Richardson will fall into the draft bust abyss that Indianapolis never wanted to happen.
Richardson has only played two years in the NFL and is still green at 23 years old, but this league is unforgiving with the quarterback position. In years past, it was orthodox to keep a young quarterback with the inexperience of Richardson behind an established starter or veteran to learn. In today's NFL, it's about getting that young QB out on the field as early as possible to soak up in-game experience.
Richardson had little experience in college at Florida and has played only 15 out of 34 possible games, which is not good for his forecast. He's also dealt with shoulder soreness this offseason, the same spot where he suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain during his rookie season.
In short, Jones is ahead of Richardson in the starting quarterback tilt. When he returns for training camp, he'll be significantly behind and must look fantastic to get a leg up on Jones after not playing valuable practice snaps.
It's too soon to say Richardson is a bust, but that label isn't far off if he can't stay healthy and/or looks similar (or worse) than his 2024. Richardson's future with the Colts is foggy and unclear, and the pressure isn't lightening up anytime soon.
