Colts' Daniel Jones Receives Bold Contract Prediction
With only a few weeks to go until the Indianapolis Colts' training camp begins, the biggest focus surrounding this team and how things could fare going into the year ahead centers upon what's to come at the quarterback position, and who could be on the verge of starting Week One, and leading this offense down the stretch of next campaign between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.
And even while the Colts and their offense have yet to step foot on the field for training camp or preseason, a few outlets have already presented some early predictions as to how the situation in Indianapolis may unravel once the season gets going, and furthermore, what could eventually transpire come next offseason because of it.
The latest prediction on how the Colts' quarterback situation may fare comes from FOX Sports' Henry McKenna, who not only places Daniel Jones among his six signal callers on a "contract collision course" for next season, but also threw out his projection of potentially seeing Jones start, show out, and perhaps be on the verge of earning $40 million annually as soon as next offseason.
"By putting Jones on this list, I’ve baked in my prediction about how his season is going to go with Indianapolis. I think the Colts are going to get nervous about Anthony Richardson’s lack of development, largely because the leadership team is on the hot seat. So when Richardson struggles, Indy will use those issues to justify turning the position over to a more stable presence: Jones. He’ll probably start 12 to 15 games. And during that time, he will likely post numbers worthy of the Colts considering him for QB1 on a short-term deal, maybe two years."
"But then what the heck do you pay him? How good would he have to be to make Baker Mayfield money? Or Geno Smith money? I think there’s a real shot Jones could be angling for $40 million annually at this time next year. Would the Colts really pay him that?"
The Colts were able to get their hands on Jones for his one-year, $15 million contract for the coming season to keep his acquisition affordable and short-term, but in the event he does both start and have a productive year, it leads to an interesting conversation as to what his future looks like in Indianapolis.
Would the Colts be willing to bump Jones' salary up as high as $40 million with the current state of the quarterback market? Could they re-invest in the position come next year's draft with a high pick to go with a cheaper alternative? Or, better yet, we could see Richardson turn a new leaf, develop into the franchise signal caller he was advertised to be?
There's an array of directions in which the Colts could go come next offseason, but in reality, it all starts with how the offensive reps in training camp go, and which between Jones and Richardson makes the statement to this coaching staff for the starting nod to start Week One against the Miami Dolphins. From there, everything else starts to fall in line.
Regardless, no matter which way you swing it, the Colts will have nothing short of a fascinating quarterback situation on their hands this season.