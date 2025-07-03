Former Colts Starter Among Best Remaining Free Agent Bargains
With the bulk of the NFL offseason now in the rear-view mirror, most teams around the league have wrapped up any big moves made of the past few months, now looking prepared to take on the 2025 campaign with their new-and-improved units just a few weeks away from training camp.
However, even while most rosters around the NFL are seemingly finalized, there are a few names on the free agent market that could be worth an extended look for a team looking for a late upgrade at a position of need–– one of the most notable of those remaining on the market being former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently outlined six of the best bargain-bin free agents still sitting on the market, just weeks away from training camp beginning, where Blackmon was at the top of the list in terms of safeties worth taking a flier on.
"The safety market has been slow developing in recent years. High-profile names such as Justin Simmons and Marcus Williams remain available. Julian Blackmon's availability is somewhat perplexing," Sobleski wrote. "A case can be made that Blackmon didn't play as well in 2024 compared to the '23 season. He may have been slightly better in coverage, but the glaring missed tackles dominate the conversation."
"The Indianapolis Colts were counting on Blackmon to be their steady hand along the back line, particularly as Nick Cross developed. Ironically, Cross became that player, while Blackmon experienced his share of struggles," Sobleski continued, "Blackmon can play either safety spot, but, again, he needs to clean up some sloppy play from last season. If that happens, a new team will land an impressive starting safety on the cheap."
During his most recent 2024 season with Indianapolis, Blackmon put together 86 combined tackles, four PBUs, and three interceptions, starting in each of the 16 games he played in as a key fixture on the Colts' secondary.
Of course, Indianapolis and its defense from last season did face some considerable ups and downs, especially when it came to missed tackles as a unit defensively, something that Blackmon himself struggled with. As a unit, the Colts allowed the seventh-most passing yards and ninth-most rushing yards, but not all of those lapses fall on Blackmon's shoulders.
But, as a 26-year-old safety who's proven capable of playing starting-caliber reps on a week-to-week basis, it's a bit hard to believe Blackmon is among the few full-time starters from last season still left without a roster spot as we enter July of the NFL calendar.
With training camp soon getting underway, and more roster moves to come in the coming weeks as teams begin to shave down from 90 to 53 men, perhaps Blackmon could have an outside chance at finding his way to a roster spot before the buzzer sounds for Week One.
If and when Blackmon does end up signing him, though, whoever ends up landing his services could have a budget beast in the fold for next season, if he's willing to ink a cheap, one-year contract for what could be a statement 2025 season.