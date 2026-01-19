Colts' Daniel Jones Received Injury Advice From NFL Legend

Six weeks ago, it all went wrong for Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts . The veteran starter went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, an injury that was later revealed to be a torn right Achilles tendon.

Jones was immediately ruled out for the rest of the season, effectively ending the Colts' postseason hopes after a historic 8-2 start. Jones has suffered season-ending injuries before, but this one may have stung the most.

Now that we're heading into the offseason, the Colts have to decide if they want to bring back Jones. All signs point to yes, but Jones' injury rehab adds a new layer to contract negotiations. A torn Achilles tendon is nothing to scoff at, as we've seen with other quarterbacks across the league.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones moves along the sideline on a scooter ahead a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Guys like Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson have all dealt with the same injury over the past few years. Of course, every rehab is different, but Jones has reportedly received guidance from one of these guys in the weeks since his injury.

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Aaron Rodgers has contacted Jones multiple times to help him with his injury recovery. Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the New York Jets' 2023 season opener, but the long-time veteran bounced back a year later.

"Aaron Rodgers, then with the New York Jets, had a full year to recover from an Achilles injury heading into the 2024 season," Holder wrote. "He started well enough, completing 64.1% of his attempts and averaging 212 passing yards in his first month back. Rodgers has offered Jones advice on attacking his rehab during phone conversations in the weeks since Jones was injured."

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) sits on the field after a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (not pictured) at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers left the game with an injury after the play. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In his first year back from injury, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63% completion rate. On the ground, he ran for 107 yards on 22 attempts.

Rodgers has never been known as a rushing quarterback, but he used his legs in a different way. In his prime, Rodgers was unmatched in his ability to escape pressure in the pocket. Nobody could extend a play and find a receiver 40 yards downfield better than Rodgers.

It's hard to say if his Achilles injury or old age has affected his mobility more. It's most likely a combination of both, with the Achilles recovery certainly not helping.

Amazingly, Rodgers nearly made a return in the same season he tore his Achilles. Rodgers underwent an advanced surgery and aggressive rehab routine that almost saw him make a miraculous comeback only three months after his surgery.

Today on #FFNow we talked about the type of Achilles repair procedure Aaron Rodgers underwent (Minimally Invasive Midsubstance SpeedBridge).

The animation, courtesy of ⁦@Arthrex⁩, illustrates the basic technical aspects of surgery.

Up next? Intensive structured rehab. pic.twitter.com/3CjJh32JAj — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) September 17, 2023

That quick a return was never on the table for Daniel Jones, but the 28-year-old is looking to be back on the field by training camp this summer. The Colts are approaching the situation with caution, but they also want to run it back with the guy who led them to the one seed in the AFC when he was fully healthy.

Jones is projected to reel in a fairly hefty contract this spring. Most predict that any deal could be upwards of $30 million a year, but again, the Achilles rehab is something to monitor. The Colts will probably keep any contract offer short-term due to the injury.

The Colts have a while to negotiate, but they'll also want to finalize their starter for next season as soon as possible.

