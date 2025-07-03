Key Defensive Position Called Colts' 'Biggest Need'
The defense for the Indianapolis Colts boasts excellent talent for fresh coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts have their established veterans (DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Kenny Moore II), new additions (Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum), and young talents (Laiatu Latu, Jaylon Jones, and Nick Cross), which gives Anarumo plenty to work with in 2025.
However, Indianapolis has one area of their roster that has a question mark despite having a Pro Bowler in the room; that spot is linebacker, and Bleacher Report discusses this in Alex Ballentine's breakdown on the 'best and worst' case scenarios for Indy's stop troops. Ballentine mentions that linebacker is the defense's biggest current need.
The Colts lost E.J. Speed to the Houston Texans in free agency, leaving them with Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies to take over the starting positions. While Franklin is an established veteran, Pro Bowler, team Captain, and 2024's tackle leader, he's alone as the proven thing on the second level.
Paired with him will be former Missouri Tigers safety-turned-linebacker, Carlies. The Colts took him in round five of the 2024 draft, and he immediately brought intrigue to Indianapolis' defense. Carlies showed great coverage ability as a linebacker and secured 36 tackles with 1.0 sacks.
Franklin and Carlies offer an interesting duo as Anarumo's linebackers, but have some ambiguity behind them on the depth chart. Segun Olubi and Cameron McGrone occupy the backup spots for the defense and have shown some on-field promise, but not enough to call them suitable just yet.
Olubi has a career mostly on special teams, but saw meaningful snaps in 2023. Olubi has logged 39 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, a pick, and two starts throughout his three years with the Colts. Olubi will need to prove he's ready for more defensive responsibility consistently, and that can't happen until the regular season when games matter.
As for McGrone, he's seen even less action than Olubi, but the Colts clearly like what they see in the former New England Patriots draftee. McGrone has three years in the NFL, 11 tackles, and 22 games played.
McGrone isn't well-known, but will need to step into the fray if called upon. While Anarumo primarily uses two linebackers in his sets, there will be times when three need to be implemented given the right situation.
The linebacker position isn't exactly full for the Colts. While Indy believes in what they have, Franklin is the only proven name in that corps. There's still the off chance that Indianapolis signs another player to shore up any foggy areas in that room ahead of a massive 2025 campaign.
