Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4 Preview: Arriving in Miami Aboard The Hot Mess Express

The battered and bruised Indianapolis Colts (0-3) travel south this Sunday to take on the Miami Dolphins (1-2) in a battle of two teams just hoping to get any sort of momentum.

For the Colts, they hope to put something in the win column before the season becomes a lost one, and the Dolphins aren't too far behind, though they could even themselves to .500 with a win this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s matchup.

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1:00pm ET

Miami, Fla.; Hard Rock Stadium

CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)

FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area, check here

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

All-Time Series

Dolphins lead, 27-46 (0-2 in the postseason). The Colts have won two of the last three matchups dating back to 2015.

Last game: Week 10 of 2019; Dolphins won, 16-12.

Coaching Staff

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Dolphins: head coach Brian Flores; co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville; defensive coordinator Josh Boyer; special teams coordinator Danny Crossman

Colts

QUESTIONABLE — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

OUT — G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Dolphins

OUT— C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Arriving in Miami Aboard The Hot Mess Express: The Colts are down five starters to injury (two offensive linemen and two defensive backs), and another four are questionable (including another offensive lineman and the whole offensive backfield). Which players are available and what hodge-podge of a lineup and rotations we witness will be anyone outside the building's guess.

The Colts are down five starters to injury (two offensive linemen and two defensive backs), and another four are questionable (including another offensive lineman and the whole offensive backfield). Which players are available and what hodge-podge of a lineup and rotations we witness will be anyone outside the building's guess. A Familiar Foe : Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Dolphins on Sunday, joining the team this offseason after spending the last four years in Indianapolis. He knows the Colts' defense equally as much as they know his tendencies, capabilities, and limitations.

: Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Dolphins on Sunday, joining the team this offseason after spending the last four years in Indianapolis. He knows the Colts' defense equally as much as they know his tendencies, capabilities, and limitations. "Run the Damn Ball": The Colts have a chance to establish the run game for the first time this season as Miami has allowed at least 125 yards on the ground to each opponent. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been quite productive both as runners and pass-catchers in limited opportunities. A full workload Sunday could mean a huge game for the pair.

Intriguing Matchups

Colts RT Julién Davenport/Matt Pryor vs. Dolphins ED Emmanuel Ogbah : Davenport has been the Colts' starting right tackle this season with Braden Smith missing a few games, and it has gone overall poorly. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating (92.4%) among all NFL offensive tackles this season after allowing 16 pressures through three games. Meanwhile, Ogbah is Miami's highest-graded defender, pressuring quarterbacks 15 times.

: Davenport has been the Colts' starting right tackle this season with Braden Smith missing a few games, and it has gone overall poorly. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating (92.4%) among all NFL offensive tackles this season after allowing 16 pressures through three games. Meanwhile, Ogbah is Miami's highest-graded defender, pressuring quarterbacks 15 times. Colts LB Darius Leonard vs. Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett : These two went at it in practice for parts of three years, and they will be making calls and adjustments against each other this week. This should be a bit of a chess match.

: These two went at it in practice for parts of three years, and they will be making calls and adjustments against each other this week. This should be a bit of a chess match. Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Pittman has begun breaking out over the last two weeks and he gets the tough assignment of one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks in Howard on Sunday. Howard has 23 career interceptions, and two of them came against the Colts in his one matchup against them in 2019.

Projected Weather

Referee Assignment

Betting Line

2021 Season Leaders

Colts

Passing: QB Carson Wentz (692 yards)

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (171 yards)

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (220 yards)

Touchdowns: WR Zach Pascal (3)

Tackles: S Khari Willis (21)

Sacks: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (1.5)

Interceptions: LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II, S Khari Willis (1)

Dolphins

Passing: QB Jacoby Brissett (384)

Rushing: RB Myles Gaskin (139 yards)

Receiving: WR Jaylen Waddle (167 yards)

Touchdowns: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Malcolm Brown, QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jaylen Waddle (1)

Tackles: LB Jerome Baker (23)

Sacks: S Brandon Jones (2.0)

Interceptions: CB Xavien Howard, LB Elandon Roberts (1)

Comparing 2021 Team Stats

Colts

Total offense: 23rd (318.3 YPG)

Scoring: Tied-24th (18.7 PPG)

Passing offense: 27th (215.3 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-21st (8)

Rushing offense: 18th (103.0 YPG)

Third down offense: 23rd (36.1%)

Red zone offense: 29th (36.4%)

Total defense: 18th (373.3 YPG)

Scoring defense: 22nd (26.7 PPG)

Passing defense: 13th (233.0 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-23rd (5)

Rushing defense: 28th (140.3 YPG)

Third down defense: 21st (43.3%)

Red zone defense: Tied-19th (66.7%)

Turnover differential: Tied-3rd (+3)

Dolphins

Total offense: 29th (268.3 YPG)

Scoring: 30th (15.0 PPG)

Passing offense: 29th (175.7 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-28th (10)

Rushing offense: 23rd (92.7 YPG)

Third down offense: 18th (38.3%)

Red zone offense: Tied-23rd (50.0%)

Total defense: 25th (401.3 YPG)

Scoring defense: 23rd (27.3 PPG)

Passing defense: 19th (265.3 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-23rd (5)

Rushing defense: 27th (136.0 YPG)

Third down defense: 32nd (59.1%)

Red zone defense: Tied-19th (66.7%)

Turnover differential: Tied-10th (+1)

Notes

Taylor needs one 100-yard rushing game to pass Albert Bentley, Tom Matte, and Joe Perry (three) and tie Frank Gore (four) for the 12th-most such games in franchise history.

Hines needs two receptions to pass Sean Dawkins and Coby Fleener (183) for the eighth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons. Hines needs seven receptions to pass Pierre Garçon (188) for the seventh-most.

Leonard needs 13 tackles to pass Rob Morris (445) for the ninth-most tackles in franchise history.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez needs one game averaging at least 50.0 yards per punt to tie Chris Gardocki and David Lee (9) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Colts safety/special teamer George Odum needs one special teams tackle to pass Jason Doering, Ray McElroy, and Philip Wheeler (39) and tie Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most in franchise history.

The Colts made the following roster moves this week: Placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. Elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley to active roster from practice squad. Signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, safety Jordan Lucas, tight end David Wells to practice squad.

Catch Before The Game

