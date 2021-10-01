What the Colts Need to Do to Beat the Dolphins

Still winless on the season, the Colts will need to excel in these areas if they want to come out victorious in Miami. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Week 4 in the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the year.

It certainly hasn’t been the start that was expected out of the Colts, a team that many predicted to be one of the best in the AFC. At this point, they are just trying to get a win before the season becomes unsalvageable.

The Colts are heading down to Miami to take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins sit at 1-2 after losing two straight games and are now quarterbacked by former Colt Jacoby Brissett.

With both teams needing a win, here are the areas to watch if the Colts want to come out on top.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“Run the Damn Ball”

The Colts under head coach Frank Reich have always strived to be a dominant running team. “Run the Damn Ball” has been a slogan for this team the last few years, signaling the team’s desire to pound the rock.

So far this season, the Colts have not been able to get the running game going how they would like. The goal every season for the Colts is to be a top-five rushing team. Averaging 103 yards per game, this puts them 18th in the league in that category, a far cry from the top five.

Luckily for the Colts, the Dolphins run defense has struggled in 2021. Ranked 27th in the NFL giving up 136 yards per game, the Colts can certainly take advantage and establish a successful ground game. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have yet to have breakout performances, but it very well could happen on Sunday.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line Depth

It’s no secret the Colts’ offensive line has not played up to their standard. Injuries and poor execution have made the unit a shell of itself so far in 2021. One of the strengths of this team has not been at full strength all season.

All indications are that this will continue on Sunday. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is doubtful to play after spraining his ankle against the Tennessee Titans. Right tackle Braden Smith has not practiced all week due to a foot injury, and it looks like will miss his third straight game. On top of that, right guard Mark Glowinski has been on the injury report the last couple of days with a knee injury.

Depth along the offensive line will be tested this weekend. Chris Reed will most likely step in for Nelson, as he did last week and played fairly well. Julién Davenport has been the starter at right tackle while Smith has been out. If Glowinski cannot go, Danny Pinter or Will Fries may get the nod.

The Colts’ offensive line can’t seem to catch a break with injuries. Sunday will once again be a test of their depth and how they can perform. As the Colts try to get the running game going, and have an injured quarterback in Carson Wentz playing behind the line, depth pieces must step up.

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

More Pressure

An area the Colts have struggled with this season is generating pressure on the quarterback. A young pass rush group has failed to produce, allowing teams to zero in on All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Opposing quarterbacks have had way too much time to throw, a big reason why the Colts defense has struggled.

The Colts desperately need their young pass rush group to break through. First-round pick Kwity Paye has been stellar against the run but has yet to flash as a pass rusher and is now nursing a hamstring injury. Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu have been largely invisible after having productive training camps. The best pass rusher for the Colts has been Al-Quadin Muhammad, a guy that was thought to be a depth piece heading into the year.

The Colts have a great opportunity to generate pressure this week. Going up against Brissett, the Colts know him very well. The former Colts quarterback spent four seasons in Indianapolis, starting the majority of 2017 and 2019.

Brissett is a quarterback that does not push the ball downfield often and is very tough to bring down in the pocket. However, he is not the most mobile quarterback and the Dolphins’ offensive line has been inconsistent this year.

If the Colts can generate enough pressure to make Brissett uncomfortable, they will force him into mistakes and it will be a long day for the Dolphins offense.

Have thoughts on what the Colts need to do to beat the Dolphins? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

