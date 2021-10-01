How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4

Here's everything Colts Nation needs to know so as not to miss Week 4's action.

The 0-3 Indianapolis Colts travel south to take on the 1-2 Miami Dolphins this Sunday in a game that many people nationally probably will not gravitate toward.

However, fans of both teams will be locked in to see if their squad will add something into the win column. For the Colts, it's almost required if they're going to be able to turn things around and make the postseason. The Dolphins are in a similar boat.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Dolphins

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1:00pm ET Where: Miami, Fla.; Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, Fla.; Hard Rock Stadium Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)

CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

The Colts will see a familiar face across the aisle this weekend as former quarterback Jacoby Brissett finds himself under center for Miami. He was never able to lock in the starting job in Indianapolis long-term, so he may be looking to show his old team what he's got. Meanwhile, the Colts and much of their defensive personnel know Brissett like the back of their hand from practicing against him the last few years.

Will Brissett defend his new team's turf against his old squad, or will the Colts get their first win at an old friend's expense?

Tune in Sunday to find out.

