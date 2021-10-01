October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4

Here's everything Colts Nation needs to know so as not to miss Week 4's action.
Author:
Publish date:

The 0-3 Indianapolis Colts travel south to take on the 1-2 Miami Dolphins this Sunday in a game that many people nationally probably will not gravitate toward.

However, fans of both teams will be locked in to see if their squad will add something into the win column. For the Colts, it's almost required if they're going to be able to turn things around and make the postseason. The Dolphins are in a similar boat.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Dolphins

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Miami, Fla.; Hard Rock Stadium
  • Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
  • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

The Colts will see a familiar face across the aisle this weekend as former quarterback Jacoby Brissett finds himself under center for Miami. He was never able to lock in the starting job in Indianapolis long-term, so he may be looking to show his old team what he's got. Meanwhile, the Colts and much of their defensive personnel know Brissett like the back of their hand from practicing against him the last few years.

Will Brissett defend his new team's turf against his old squad, or will the Colts get their first win at an old friend's expense?

Tune in Sunday to find out.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz (33) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) who is unable to reach the end zone during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Miami won, 16-12. Miami Dolphins At Indianapolis Colts In Nfl Week 10 At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis Sunday Nov 10 2019
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4

50 seconds ago
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

What the Colts Need to Do to Beat the Dolphins

2 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is stopped by the Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw57275
News

Colts' Run Game 'Heading In the Right Direction' Ahead of Week 4 Matchup Against Dolphins

12 hours ago
Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14), in action against Buffalo Bills during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 09
News

Colts Veterans Looking Forward To Playing Against Miami's Jacoby Brissett

13 hours ago
USATSI_16834236
Film

Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Three

18 hours ago
Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

19 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Fantasy Week 4: Who Starts vs. Dolphins?

22 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Seattle Seahawks defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) defend in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Dolphins

Sep 30, 2021