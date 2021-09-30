Colts Fantasy Week 4: Who Starts vs. Dolphins?

Which Colts players stand the best chance of having a fantasy impact this Sunday against the Dolphins? (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

For fantasy football players, the 2021 Indianapolis Colts have probably not been your jam.

Three straight letdowns with few standout fantasy performances included have people souring on the shares of Colts players on their rosters, but relief might be on the way this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The ingredients are there for a breakout performance from this underperforming team.

Who might provide any value this week for the Colts on the road against the Dolphins? We'll go over any of the players you may entertain starting on your rosters.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

Horseshoe Huddle mourns the loss of a true star in the NFL and fantasy football community, Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros. "Tags" passed away on Sept. 24 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He was a consistent, outstanding analyst and helped countless fantasy players over the years set their lineups and win championships. Most importantly, Mike was a family man who is survived by his wife and two children. For anyone willing and able to help, FantasyPros has set up a GoFundMe for Tags' family.

QB Carson Wentz

Last game: 19-of-37 (51.4%), 194 yards = 7.0 FP

Last three games avg.: 21.3-of-35.3 (60.6%), 230.7 yards, 20.0 rush yards, 3 total TD, 2 total TO = 15.3 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: QB30

2021 Dolphins vs. QBs: 13th (18.3 FPPG)

There are two big reasons why fantasy players can't trust Wentz this weekend. First, they have eyes and saw the lack of production from last Sunday caused by the ankle injuries that Wentz is still nursing. His mobility was nearly shot as he never took off and ran like we're used to seeing, which also seemed to affect his decision-making and the throws he was willing to make.

Second, this game has "Run the Damn Ball" written all over it. But more on that later.

If you're in a SuperFLEX league and feel like taking a risk with Wentz as your QB2, here are some positive notes. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for nearly 400 yards against the Dolphins last week, and the last two opposing QBs have thrown for multiple touchdowns.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last game: 10 carries, 64 yards (6.4 avg.), 1 catch (3 targets), 8 yards = 7.7 FP

Last three games avg.: 14.0 carries, 57.0 yards (4.4 avg.), 2.7 catches (3.7 targets), 23.3 yards (6.7 avg.) = 9.4 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: RB8

2021 Dolphins vs. RBs: 31st (28.7 FPPG)

The only way I could fathom the Colts not featuring Taylor on Sunday is because Miami is somehow blowing them out and they'd need to abandon the run.

Taylor has been productive despite his lack of use the last two weeks. Out of 171 rushing yards on the season, 113 of them have come after contact (66.1%), showing that Taylor has created about two-thirds of his own yards on the season. He also had 16 rushes for a first down, which is second among all NFL running backs.

The Dolphins rank second to last against running backs in fantasy after allowing two 100-yard rushers, an 80-yard rusher, and four different running backs to score a touchdown against them.

It's a pretty simple concept for the Colts this week. Your offense is never better than when Taylor gets going, he's showing he's productive despite the blocking, and your opponent is vulnerable against the run.

RB Nyheim Hines

Last game: 6 carries, 25 yards (4.2 avg.), 5 catches (6 targets), 54 yards (10.8 avg.), 1 total TD = 16.4 FP

Last three games avg.: 5.3 carries, 21.3 yards (4.3 avg.), 4.0 catches (5.3 targets), 39.7 yards (11.0 avg.), 1 total TD = 10.1 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: RB31

2021 Dolphins vs. RBs: 31st (28.7 FPPG)

As mentioned with Taylor, Miami has given up some solid rushing performances, but three opposing running backs have also had at least 30 receiving yards. As one of the most dangerous pass-catching backs in the NFL, Hines is certainly capable of that and more.

He's averaging nearly 10 touches per game and has eclipsed the mark in two of three games. Regardless of what the Colts do with Taylor, Hines will have his role, and if you're in a PPR league, Hines is always worth a Flex play.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Last game: 6 catches (12 targets), 68 yards (11.3 avg.) = 9.8 FP

Last three games avg.: 5.7 catches (9.3 targets), 73.3 yards (12.1 avg.) = 10.2 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: WR32

2021 Dolphins vs. WRs: 16th (30.1 FPPG)

The last two weeks have shown us that Pittman truly is the focal point of the Colts' passing game, as he's been targeted 24 times in that time, accounting for at least one-third of the Colts' targets each game. He's capable of big performances as his career-high, 123-yard outing in Week 2 showed.

Miami hasn't allowed any 100-yard receivers yet — which makes sense with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones roaming the secondary — but receivers have still been able to score some points. Five of them have had at least 10.0 fantasy points against the Dolphins. Three opposing receivers have scored touchdowns and four had at least 70 yards.

Even if Wentz isn't at 100%, Pittman is still very much playable this week.

WR Zach Pascal

Last game: 2 catches (7 targets), 31 yards (15.5 avg.) = 4.1 FP

Last three games avg.: 3.7 catches (6.0 targets), 37.3 yards (11.3 avg.), 3 total TD = 11.6 avg.

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: WR61

2021 Dolphins vs. WRs: 16th (30.1 FPPG)

While Pittman is the leading man in the Colts' receiving corps, there's value in both him and Pascal: Pittman has the catches and yards, and Pascal has the touchdowns.

Pascal's targets have increased each week and he hasn't been targeted fewer than five times. He is also leading the Colts in red-zone targets, catching 3-of-7 for 3 touchdowns.

Pascal is a riskier play than Pittman but Wentz clearly has his favorite target closer to the end zone.

K Rodrigo Blankenship

Last game: 3-of-4 FGA (75.0%), 1-of-1 XPA (100.%), 10 points

Last three games avg.: 2.3-of-2.7 FGA (91.7%), 1.0-of-1.0 XPA (100.0%), 8.0 points

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: K17

2021 Dolphins vs. Ks: 23rd (9.7 FPPG)

Miami's defense is middle-of-the-road in red-zone scoring but the Colts have been flat-out... flat. That leaves plenty of opportunities for Blankenship to kick short field goals.

Blankenship is ranked K17 this week although he's finished in the top 10 each of the last two weeks and has a great matchup this week. He should start every week.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

Last game: 368 yards allowed, 25 points allowed, 1 sack, 3 takeaways

Last three games avg.: 373.7 yards, 26.7 points, 1.7 sacks, 2.0 takeaways, 1 total D/ST touchdown

FantasyPros Week 4 Position Rank: DST8

2021 Dolphins vs. DSTs: 29th (10.3 FPPF)

The Colts DST has been all over the place through three weeks, finishing 23rd, 7th, and 13th in order. However, this is the most confident you can feel in their matchup so far this season as Miami's offense is in the bottom five in total offense, passing offense, and scoring.

At first glance, the Dolphins are generous to opposing fantasy DSTs but that mostly comes from one game where the Buffalo Bills had a field day with 6 sacks, 3 takeaways, and no points allowed. Still, Miami has given up multiple sacks in each game and turned the ball over four times. The Colts also ranked tied for fourth in takeaways (6).

The Colts know all about Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and many of their players have practiced against for the last few years. Unless he's flipped a switch, Brissett's conservative approach to the passing game should play right into the Colts' hands defensively.

NFL Boom or Bust

The “Boom” players are outside of the top 10 at their position in FantasyPros’ Week 4 rankings, yet have high upside this week. The ”Bust” players are inside the top 15 at their position but could fall short of expectations.

Boom

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (QB16) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (RB20) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (WR29) @ Minnesota Vikings

Bust

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (QB13) @ New York Jets

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (RB10) vs. Carolina Panthers

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (WR9) vs. Washington Football Team

Who I’m Adding This Week

Here are some players worth acquiring from the waiver wire. They are owned in 40% or less of Yahoo! leagues.

TE Evan Engram, New York Giants (36%)

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (33%)

TE Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (25%)

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (22%)

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (20%)

What do you think about the Colts' matchup this week from a fantasy perspective? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

