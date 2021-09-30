September 30, 2021
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Dolphins Matchup

Brandon and Andrew are joined by Tyler Deitering to discuss the Colts’ chances against the Dolphins, including if the Colts' running game will get going, how mobile Carson Wentz will be, if Jacoby Brissett will have a revenge game, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
The Indianapolis Colts are heading down to Miami for a Week 4 showdown with the Dolphins this week.

The Colts currently sit at 0-3 and are desperate to get into the win column as their season may already hang in the balance.

The Dolphins are 1-2 after losing consecutive games and are quarterbacked by a former Colt who is looking for his revenge.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast were joined by Dolphins fan, and friend of the show, Tyler Deitering to get you set for this AFC matchup between two hungry teams. The guys covered all of the storylines leading up to kickoff, including if “Run the Damn Ball” will be the motto for the Colts this week, what we can expect out of Carson Wentz, will Jacoby Brissett have his revenge game against the Colts’ defense, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also gave an update on the Pick’em Standings as we approach the quarter mark of the NFL season and gave their picks for the Week 4 slate of games.

The episode ends with an update on all the news around the NFL as well as "Bad Beats with Brandon" giving you the best betting picks for Sunday.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Have thoughts on the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) runs back his fourth quarter interception, Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Colts lost 16-12 and drop to 5-4. Dolphins At Colts
