Colts Favorites to End Playoff Drought
The Indianapolis Colts have their backs against the wall heading into a critical season where they must win and secure a playoff spot. While it's not 100 percent determined that is what's required, it's implied given how the recent seasons have panned out.
The Colts have made roster adjustments, giving them a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2020. While four years isn't an eternity, given how open the AFC South has been, and the talent Indy has possessed, it's somewhat unacceptable.
The good news is that the Colts may have the best overall roster for the franchise in years, and CBS Sports (per DraftKings) supports Indy's odds to return, placing them at +200.
Garrett Podell agrees and gives Chris Ballard credit for adding names like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum to the defensive side of the ball for new coordinator Lou Anarumo. The defense already had names like DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, and Nick Cross, but needed extra help in the secondary.
Podell discusses the offense next, loaded with weapons like superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, and pass-catchers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. Indy also addressed their tight end position by drafting Tyler Warren, further boosting the offensive arsenal.
Indy's offensive line is also still formidable despite losing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries to free agency. Bernhard Raimman, Quenton Nelson, and Braden Smith return to the trenches, but this time with center Tanor Bortolini and guard Matt Goncalves.
However, the biggest story is the starting QB position between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
"Anthony Richardson has been the NFL's most boom-or-bust passer, leading the NFL in yards per completion (14.4) while ranking dead last in completion percentage (47.4%) last season. He's also only played in 15 of 34 possible games in his career," wrote Podell. "That's not great. Should his health continue to falter, New York Giants castoff Daniel Jones would step in. If not for the uncertainty at quarterback, the Colts would be higher on this list."
The quote at the end is the utter truth, as if the Colts had consistency at QB, they might have already made the playoffs at least one of Shane Steichen's two seasons. It's not completely on the quarterback position that Indy has missed the playoffs, but it hasn't helped.
Indy has the rest of the roster ready to succeed, but quarterback is the last question mark; it also just so happens to be the biggest one. Expect all eyes to be on Richardson and Jones during the offseason ahead of a season where making the playoffs is more important than ever.
