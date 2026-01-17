3 Reasons Malik Willis Could be Dark Horse Option for Colts' Next QB

The Indianapolis Colts looked to have a real answer at quarterback in 2025 with Daniel Jones. Sadly, his great season was cut short after an Achilles injury.

While the assumption is that the Colts will re-sign Jones, anything can happen and there is one option that sticks out nobody seems to bring up: Malik Willis.

After an impressive job of filling in with the Green Bay Packers after Jordan Love dealt with a concussion and a shoulder injury, some teams may be willing to take a swing on him as a starter.

This includes the Colts.

Here are three reasons why Chris Ballard and Co. might want to consider going the dark horse route to give Willis a chance to be the guy for Indianapolis.

He's Potentially on the Rise

Though Willis has only started six career games during his four seasons in the NFL, he's looked excellent in his limited sample size in his two campaigns with the Packers.

Below are Willis' numbers through his three starts during the 2024-25 seasons with Green Bay.

70/89 completions

972 passing yards

6 passing touchdowns

0 interceptions

42 carries

261 rushing yards (6.2 yards per carry)

3 rushing touchdowns

Willis hasn't had much of a chance to show his on-field capabilities, but perhaps he just needs an opportunity to do so.

The Colts might be the team to make that happen, if they're willing.

He May Need a Starting Opportunity to Blossom

Willis was selected in 2022 with the 86th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. However, his time there was pretty brutal, seeing him put up three picks, zero touchdown passes, and four fumbles.

The Titans decided it was time for a reset with Willis by trading him to the Packers on August 24th, 2024. With a new scene, Willis had a chance to showcase what he's capable of.

Now, he's a free agent, and the Colts have an excellent offensive situation to help Willis get a chance to blossom into a capable starting quarterback.

As long as the Colts don't rid themselves of Michael Pittman Jr., and re-sign Alec Pierce, it gives Willis those two, along with wide receiver Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren.

It also doesn't hurt to have the phenomenal running back Jonathan Taylor and a solid offensive line, led by Second Team All-Pro guard, Quenton Nelson.

Shane Steichen can work well with Willis and bring out the best in the former Liberty Flame leader. In fact, there might not be a better situation for Willis to join.

He Won't Break the Bank to Sign

Indianapolis currently ranks 14th in 2026 cap space with $26,913,489, per Over the Cap. It's fair to say that Jones won't get a massive QB contract given his injury history and Achilles tear in 2025.

But, Willis doesn't have that extensive injury history, is more mobile, and won't cost as much as Jones will to sign.

Willis won't command franchise QB money, and I assume Indy would give him something like a two-year, $35-$40 million deal ($17.5-$20 annually).

Going back to the previous entry, Willis would be brought into a golden offensive situation to thrive and have the best chance to hit the ground running as the Colts' starter.

If Indianapolis can continue building around a defense that features talents like Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Zaire Franklin, Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, and Cam Bynum, it forms a beautiful scenario for Willis.

For cap savings, this is the most attractive option for Indianapolis when it comes to their next starting quarterback.

The Bottom Line

To be honest, it's pretty unlikely that Indianapolis risks their future on a player who has as limited on-field experience as Willis. However, don't entirely rule it out.

Willis looked like a starter-level quarterback in 2025 when he had a chance, and it's a high possibility that an NFL team will give him a shot to do so.

The Colts do have a proven option in Jones, but his Achilles and overall injury history are a real concern.

We'll see if the Colts shock the NFL sphere and decide to turn to Willis instead of Jones as the franchise embarks on what will be an absolutely critical 2026 offseason to build the team to how it looked through the first 10 games of the 2025 regular season.

