Can Colts Defense Avoid Negative Scenario?
The Indianapolis Colts added an intriguing defensive mind in veteran Lou Anarumo. After multiple seasons of less-than-stellar defensive performances under Gus Bradley, it was apparent that Indy needed an injection of new direction for the stop troops, hence the hiring of Anarumo.
Anarumo struggled in his last couple of seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, but lacked overall talent outside of All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. But now Anarumo has weapons he can use all over his scheme to press offenses into playing their utmost.
Defensive tackles DeForst Buckner and Grover Stewart will help secure the defensive interior, while Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam will help seal the edge while pressuring quarterbacks.
At the second level, it's all about Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, who will try to stave off the missed tackle issue that plagued the Colts' defense in 2024, especially at linebacker.
Lastly is the defensive secondary, featuring prominent skill players like cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II, who will operate in a defensive plan where corners are critical to its success. Behind the corners are safeties Nick Cross and the newly acquired Cam Bynum.
As mentioned, Anarumo has immense potential with these players in his first year commanding the Colts' defense. Despite this, detractors are present given the newness of the Colts' defense and leadership.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is skeptical, describing what the worst-case scenario is for Indy's defense in 2025. For Ballentine, it's all about the pass-rush and the Ward-Bynum connection in the secondary.
Ballentine starts with the line.
"A lot is riding on Paye and Latu becoming a legitimate pass-rushing duo. The inside tandem of Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner aren't getting any younger."
Latu was taken at 15th overall in 2024 to bolster the defensive edge room. However, he was asked to do more than initially planned when 2023 team sack leader Ebukam succumbed to a season-ending Achilles injury before he could suit up for the regular campaign.
While Latu's numbers weren't extraordinary, he still played well enough to give Indy confidence in what he can accomplish as he gains experience. Latu was second on the team in QB pressures behind former Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, with 38.
Latu also grabbed 4.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, including a game-sealing turnover forced against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Latu is poised for a big 2025 and has to answer the call to help push the defensive.
As for Paye, he led the Colts in sacks (8.0) and continued to be an anchor in ground defense. While Paye has put together a solid four-year career with the Colts, he still hasn't truly broken out as a threat off the line.
Paye's fifth-year option was taken by the Colts, meaning they have belief that the former Michigan Wolverine can take his game to new heights. However, if he can't, Ballentine's scenario could play out, and the Colts might struggle again with consistent pressure.
As for Ward and Bynum, they were each signed to give Anarumo high-level players to implement in his secondary. Ward will be tasked with following every opponent's number-one receiver, while Bynum will join Cross to secure safety.
"There's also reason to wonder if Ward and Bynum can really turn around the secondary. Ward is 29 years old and missed five games last season with injury. If that's a sign of things to come, he could be breaking down," said Ballentine. "Bynum put together a good season last year, but he was also playing in Brian Flores' unique system. If he turns out to be a product of his environment, the Colts could be on track to look a lot like last year's group."
Bynum is a good addition, but was part of an aggressive defense with the Minnesota Vikings, and will need to adjust to a new system. Bynum has played increasingly well throughout his four seasons, so he'll do everything possible to hit the ground running with his new team.
Indy wants to avoid repeating their 2024 performance. The squad's defense ranked 24th in points allowed per game (25.1), which typically doesn't transfer to winning football. For the defense to succeed, names like Latu, Paye, Ward, and Bynum must step up and play efficiently in year one of Anarumo.
