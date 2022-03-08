QB Carousel: How Does Ryan Fitzpatrick Fit with the Colts?

The journeyman quarterback is a free agent once again and could be a bridge option in Indy.

The NFL Scouting Combine wraps up this weekend, signaling we are getting closer to the start of the league year.

Teams will soon shift their attention towards free agency and what players they can add to make their team better.

For the Indianapolis Colts, the main focus continues to surround the quarterback position. After seeing Carson Wentz fail to elevate the team down the stretch, the Colts’ decision-makers have had tough conversations behind closed doors on his future with the team.

In a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortenson on Super Bowl Sunday, he revealed the belief that there is a good chance Wentz will be traded or released before March 19th. Wentz is already guaranteed $15 million for 2022, but March 19th is the day the rest of Wentz’s $28 million salary becomes guaranteed. After general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich failed to commit to Wentz for next season, the future in Indianapolis for the former No. 2 overall pick does not look very good.

So, if the Colts decide to part ways with Wentz, who will be the starting quarterback in 2022? Time for the QB Carousel to spin in Indy once again.

The series continues today with former Washington Commanders quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. While Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip injury during the first game of the 2021 season, the journeyman quarterback was the starter for the Miami Dolphins for the majority of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In those two seasons, Fitzpatrick went 494-of-769 (64.2%) for 5,620 yards (234.2 y/g), 33 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, and a 90.5 passer rating. The Dolphins were 9-11 when Fitzpatrick started during those two years.

So, could the Colts become Fitzmagic’s tenth NFL team? Let’s see how the 39-year-old quarterback fits in Indy.

Strengths

One thing that has always stood out with Fitzpatrick is his football mind. Having been in the NFL since 2005, the Harvard graduate has seen it all when it comes to NFL defenses. Past coaches have spoken about Fitzpatrick’s ability to make subtle changes to routes on the fly to get the offense in a better spot depending on the coverage. While he may not wow with his athletic traits, the veteran has one of the top minds at the position.

Because of his vast experience and having quarterbacked nine different teams in the league, Fitzpatrick has become a mentor to quite a few young quarterbacks around the league. Recent stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins saw Fitzpatrick begin the season as the starter for those teams before handing the reins over to a first-round rookie quarterback. While not something Fitzpatrick would like to happen, he has always tried to help his young teammates as best as he can.

His ability to mentor and be a team player is another one of his strengths. Fitzpatrick has always been a team-first guy whether he is the starter or playing as the third-string quarterback. He is a guy that is very well respected in the league and known for being a great competitor.

Fitzpatrick has also seen a resurgence late in his career. Taking out 2021 where Fitzpatrick was injured for most of the year, the highest-graded seasons of his career have been 2018-2020 according to Pro Football Focus. With overall grades of 83.9, 76.5, and 75.1, respectively, all three seasons graded Fitzpatrick as a top-20 quarterback in the NFL.

Weaknesses

Fitzpatrick’s play can be quite erratic at times. While he has shown in recent years to be more than capable of having a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance, there are also games where he can throw for three or more interceptions. Fitzpatrick’s improvisational style can lead to highlight plays, but also get his team in trouble with careless mistakes.

The veteran quarterback is not known for having the strongest arm in the league. Many times, Fitzpatrick will have to throw with much more anticipation than other quarterbacks as he lacks elite velocity to thread the ball into tight windows down the field. This can limit an offense and lead to turnovers if Fitzpatrick trusts his arm more than its ability.

Fitzpatrick is also not a quarterback that will elevate his team to new heights. He is the type of player that generally needs a strong supporting cast around him to be successful. This is not only true for the offense, but he also must have a strong defense to be competitive.

Because of needing to be elevated himself and have a strong supporting cast around him, he has not had the most successful career as a starter. Fitzpatrick has started games for nine different teams but does not have a winning record with any of them. His best stint was going 6-6 with the Houston Texans in 2014. His career record of 59-87-1 is quite alarming.

How Fitzpatrick Fits with the Colts

It is safe to say that the Colts would not be bringing Fitzpatrick on board to lead them to a Super Bowl. The Colts probably would not bring Fitzpatrick on with the hopes of a division title or playoff spot.

Fitzpatrick is not a quarterback that would lead the Colts to new heights. While he has a great football mind and would undoubtedly fit well within the Colts’ locker room, his ceiling is very low as a starter. He may have some highlights plays here and there and lead the Colts to some victories, but Indy would probably take a step backward in 2022 with Fitzpatrick under center.

However, the one scenario in which Fitzmagic was a member of the Horseshoe in 2022 would be to mentor a young quarterback.

At this point in his career, Fitzpatrick has become known as the quarterback that will help keep a team in contention while simultaneously allowing their young quarterback prospect to learn and develop. This was the case in 2018 with the Buccaneers and Jameis Winston, as well as in 2020 with the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa.

If the Colts decide to take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, that quarterback more than likely will not be able to step in and start Week 1. This year’s quarterback class does not have any truly elite prospects, and with the Colts not owning a first-round pick, it will be tough for them to make a huge move up for one of the top prospects at the position.

There could be some quarterback options available for the Colts in the second round. However, these prospects would be raw and far from polished, meaning they would need time to develop before they are ready. Fitzpatrick could start the season as QB1 with the hopes the young quarterback would develop into the starter.

While Fitzpatrick has become beloved by fans over the past few seasons for his heart and competitive nature on the field and off, it’s hard to argue that he makes a team with January aspirations any better.

Final verdict: Unless signed as a bridge quarterback and a mentor, the Colts should pass on Fitzpatrick.

Have thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick's potential fit with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

