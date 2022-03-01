QB Carousel: How Does Andy Dalton Fit with the Colts?

Playing on three different teams in the last three seasons, could the Red Rifle become the next starter in Indy?

Another NFL offseason is underway, which means the Indianapolis Colts have questions surrounding their starting quarterback.

Uncertainty at the quarterback position has been with the Colts since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in August 2019. Since that night, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, and Carson Wentz have all entered seasons as the starter for the Colts.

It’s been two and a half years since the face of the franchise hung up his cleats, and it’s looking more likely we will see a fourth different starter at QB for Week 1.

In a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortenson on Super Bowl Sunday , he revealed the belief that there is a good chance Wentz will be traded or released before March 19th. Wentz is already guaranteed $15 million for 2022, but March 19th is the day the rest of Wentz’s $28 million salary becomes guaranteed. The future in Indianapolis for the former No. 2 overall pick does not look very good.

So, if the Colts decide to part ways with Wentz, who will be the starting quarterback in 2022? The QB Carousel is going to be a wild one.

Next up in the series is former Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton. In 2021, Dalton went 149-of-236 (63.1%) for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 76.9. Dalton was 3-3 in six starts for the Bears before giving way to rookie Justin Fields to be the starter. Dalton is set to be a free agent this spring and will be looking to join his fourth team in four years.

Let’s take a look to see how the Red Rifle would fit in Colts’ Blue.

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Strengths

Dalton has always done well in a quick rhythm passing offense. With a high football IQ, Dalton can make quick reads of a defense and get the ball out quickly to his receivers. This is especially prevalent when he is operating out of the shotgun.

Dalton seems to make most of his gains on throws to short and intermediate routes. He possesses good accuracy on these throws and can routinely deliver the ball to his weapons out of harm’s way. This part of his game falls in line with his ability in the quick passing game.

While Dalton does not have one of the strongest arms in the league, he has more than enough arm strength to deliver passes all over the field. The veteran quarterback can change the velocity of his throws with ease depending on the route and what is needed for the completion. The zip that Dalton can put on his throws won’t blow you away, but it is enough to get the job done.

Past teammates have raved about the kind of person and leader that Dalton is. Going into the 12th season of his career, he has seen it all, having been both a starter on a playoff team as well as a backup with a struggling franchise. Dalton never wavers in the support of his teammates and always does what is in the best interest of the franchise to win games.

© Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Weaknesses

It seems like Dalton really starts to struggle when the play breaks down. While not a statue in the pocket, he lacks the athleticism to escape muddy pockets and make plays. This can limit play-calling in regards to longer developing shot plays, taking an explosive element away.

He seems to make most of his mistakes while under pressure as well. Dalton’s accuracy diminishes quickly when he feels pressure, especially when the rush is coming up the middle. This causes him to panic and make erratic throws instead of continuing to go through his reads. The more pressure a team can get on Dalton throughout the game, the fewer plays he will be able to make.

Dalton is not the type of quarterback to put a team on his back to win a game. He is an adequate game-manager at best when he has a strong supporting cast around him. If he does not have great protection around him or weapons on the outside that can take over games, the offense can become quite stagnant with Dalton under center.

Teams also tend to have lower ceilings with Dalton as their starting quarterback. While he led the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs his first four seasons in the NFL, he does not have a playoff win in his career and has not been back to the playoffs since 2014. A late-career resurgence for the 34-year old former Pro Bowler does not seem likely.

How Dalton Fits with the Colts

Dalton has been the definition of an average starting quarterback throughout his career. While he hasn’t been a bad quarterback overall, he has failed to elevate his team to new heights. This does not bode well for his fit with the Colts.

Dalton does possess a high football IQ, and his strengths in the quick passing game would work well in a Frank Reich offense. His ability to accurately get the ball to his receivers in the short to intermediate areas would help keep the chains moving. His leadership and team-first attitude would also fit right in with what the Colts want in their starting quarterback.

However, Dalton would greatly limit what the Colts want to do on offense. Dalton is not the best at creating explosive plays, something the Colts want to see more of, especially in the passing game. Dalton’s shortcomings in mobility and being able to extend plays also hurt the Colts’ chances to create opportunities for shot plays.

One scenario in which the Colts could bring Dalton on board is if Dalton were to mentor a young rookie quarterback. Dalton began 2021 as the starter with the Bears before giving way to Fields, all the while mentoring him. IF he is interested in doing this again, and the Colts draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, he could find a home in Indy.

Another scenario would be if Dalton came on strictly to be a viable backup option. He was the backup with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 behind Dak Prescott until Prescott was lost for the season. Dalton went 4-5 as the starter with the Cowboys.

While these two options could happen, it seems like the Red Rifle will probably not call Indianapolis home in the near future.

Final verdict: Colts should pass on Andy Dalton.

Have thoughts on Andy Dalton's potential fit with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Previous Entries

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"