Colts Release Veteran O-Lineman in Favor of New Defensive Signing
The Indianapolis Colts are quickly working to add depth at defensive end after Samson Ebukam tore his Achilles, ending his 2024 season before it began. Indianapolis is starting the search by bringing in former Seattle Seahawks defender Levi Bell.
Bell played in college at both Louisiana Tech and Texas State. Through three years in the NCAA, Bell had 93 tackles (21.0 for loss), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Bell was part of the now-defunct USFL with the Michigan Panthers. While the USFL closed down, it joined forces with the XFL to produce the United Football League where the Panthers stayed as a team.
Bell's name may not stick out to most, but he has plenty of experience to make the defensive end competition interesting. This signing is even more vital now that depth edge rusher Titus Leo was carted off the field after July 30th's training camp practice.
To make room for Bell's signing, Indianapolis waived veteran offensive lineman, Lewis Kidd. Primarily practicing with the third team in training camp, Kidd was on the depth chart as a left guard. The former New Orleans Saints protector will see what is available on the open market now that he's a free agent.
As for who Kidd's departure may open up opportunities for, that is up for debate. Currently behind superstar Quenton Nelson at left guard is Josh Sills. Kidd was third behind Sills, and now it appears there is no competition for the reserve LG role. Also, perhaps Tanor Bortolini can get looks at both left and right guard, as he's currently slotted behind former seventh-rounder Will Fries.
Training camp is shaping up for the Colts and context is starting to be created. What kind of team will fans get to see in 2024? So far, it looks like Shane Steichen and his young squad are ready to showcase what they can do to the rest of the NFL. If everything falls in line, it could be a campaign where the Colts take the league by surprise.
