Shane Steichen Explains Why Daniel Jones Won't Be on a 'Quick Leash' As QB1
The Colts officially named Daniel Jones the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season over last year's starter Anthony Richardson.
Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen spoke with reporters shortly after the news dropped and explained more about his decision. It sounds like Jones is the more consistent quarterback, and that Richardson is "one play away" from making big moves. So, that made some people wonder if the Colts' plan for Richardson to step in for Jones at some point.
Steichen answered that the plan is for Jones to be the team's starter throughout the 2025 season.
“Look, he's our starting quarterback for the season," Steichen said, via Max Lewis of Fox59. "I don’t want to have a quick leash on that. I feel confident in his abilities.”
Steichen noted that he spoke with both Jones and Richardson, along with the entire team, on Tuesday morning before breaking the news about the QB1. He said Richardson handled the news great, and he is aware that he needs to "develop" in various areas for him to earn that starting role.
Jones is no stranger to the starting quarterback position. In his career, where he spent the first six seasons with the Giants, he's started 69 of the 70 games he's played in, completing 64.1% of his passes for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.