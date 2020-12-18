Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, Week 15: Colts Pushing for AFC Playoff Berth

The Indianapolis Colts have won four of five entering an AFC South rematch against the Houston Texans. The Colts won at Houston in Week 13.

Two AFC South Division rivals meet again for the second time in three weeks with their season trajectories continuing to trend in opposite directions.

The Indianapolis Colts (9-4) have won four of five games, including 26-20 at Houston on Dec. 6, to move up to the AFC’s sixth playoff seed with three games remaining. The Texans (4-9) were mathematically eliminated from the postseason last week.

While the Colts are trying to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2015, the Texans have encountered turmoil and unrest since before this season began with the much-criticized trade of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien was eventually fired for making too many of the wrong decisions.

It’s typically difficult to sweep a division rival, especially when playing twice in three games. Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel has been in the NFL since 1981, so the defensive-minded mentor can be expected to have some new wrinkles to try to slow down a Colts offense that scored a season-high 24 points in the first half of the previous meeting. The Texans defense didn’t allow a point in the second half of that game, the Colts’ two points coming on a Justin Houston sack for a safety.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has played exceptionally well in a lost season. His only interception in eight games was courtesy Colts nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a one-handed theft against Las Vegas as well as a forced fumble.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Friday that punter Rigoberto Sanchez will return after missing just two games due to Dec. 1 surgery to remove a cancerous growth. He will handle his normal duties, which include kickoffs and as a holder on field goals.

The Colts will honor long-time administrator Greg Hylton, who died from cancer last week, with "For Greg" helmet decals, ribbon pins, and a video tribute. Hylton worked for the Colts for 23 years.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines runs for a TD in a Dec. 6 win at Houston. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s all you need to know about Colts-Texans, Part II.

Broadcast Information

— Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. (EDT).

— Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

— TV: CBS-4, Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color), Jay Feely (sideline).

— Radio: WFNI 1070-AM ESPN “The Fan,” WLHK 97.1 HANK-FM, Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline), Bill Brooks (pregame/postgame analyst); ESPN Radio, Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Ben Hartsock (color).

All-Time Series

— Colts lead, 29-9 (1-0 in playoffs). Colts have won four of five.

— Last meeting, Week 13, 2020. Colts won, 26-20.

Coaches

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams Bubba Ventrone.

Texans: interim head coach Romeo Crennel; offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Tim Kelly; defensive coordinator/defensive line Anthony Weaver; special teams Tracy Smith.

Last Week

Colts won at Las Vegas Raiders, 44-27.

Texans lost at Chicago Bears, 36-7.

Injury Reports

Colts

— QUESTIONABLE: DT DeForest Buckner (ankle); OT Anthony Castonzo (knee); TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee).

Texans

— QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (knee); RB Duke Johnson (neck); CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (knee); RB C.J. Prosise (ankle); CB John Reid (neck).

Storylines/Things to Watch

— Watson Still Priority No. 1: The Colts sacked Watson five times two weeks ago, and he still almost pulled out a win. Two yards away from a go-ahead touchdown, a bad snap and fumble ended the rally as Grover Stewart batted the football away from the quarterback and Anthony Walker recovered. Watson still passed for 341 yards and ran for one score. He’s as elusive a scrambler as there is in the NFL, which despite their sack success, the Colts were reminded of on several plays in which Watson was seemingly boxed in yet escaped to make a big play. The Colts didn’t have a sack and managed just two quarterback hits against the Raiders. The defense has to bring pressure and finish.

— Block J.J. Watt: Any offensive game plan against the Texans starts with accounting for defensive end J.J. Watt, who had six tackles and one sack the last time. A new wrinkle on the Colts’ O-line was seeing two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson shift to left tackle when Anthony Castonzo missed some early snaps at Las Vegas. And Nelson played well. Castonzo returned and finished the game, which is encouraging for this matchup. Castonzo didn’t play in the previous meeting. That said, Watt moves around. Right tackle Braden Smith has been solid, and could see a majority of the snaps against Watt, who has a history of making big plays against the Colts.

— Run The Damn Ball: As the Texans’ loss to the Bears reiterated, this defense is susceptible to the run. The Bears haven’t run the ball well for much of the year, yet gained 169 yards on 23 carries. The Colts have surged on the ground in recent games with rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who had a career-high 150 yards rushing and two TDs, including a 62-yard score against the Raiders. Taylor has 331 rushing yards on 55 carries (6.01 ypc) in the past three games. He had 135 total yards and his first TD reception against the Texans. The Colts would like to rely upon him as well as backup Nyheim Hines to establish offensive rhythm and dominate time of possession.

Intriguing Matchups

— Colts WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Texans CB Phillip Gaines: Hilton continued his career success against the Texans with eight receptions for 110 yards and one TD last time. In 17 career games against the Texans, Hilton has 93 catches for 1,647 yards and 11 TDs. The Colts are 11-6 in those games. And Hilton has been hot lately with four TD catches in three games. The Texans secondary didn’t have an answer last time. Crennel might revert to his Patriots coaching days with Bill Belichick who has always subscribed to taking away an opponents’ best weapon. If so, that means Hilton should see double teams and a lot of safety help over top. That hasn’t stopped him before. Gaines has missed practice time with a knee injury, so the Texans secondary could be even more short-handed.

— Colts CBs Xavier Rhodes/Rock Ya-Sin vs. Texans WR Keke Coutee: The Texans are thin at wide receiver due to several absences, which provided an opportunity to Coutee, who had a season-high eight receptions for 141 yards last time. Rhodes is the Colts’ best cover guy, but if Coutee moves around, he could draw Ya-Sin, who had a solid game last week after struggling in previous weeks. Rhodes likes to get physical and is a wily veteran. Ya-Sin is still learning in just his second year, and sometimes gets too hands-on and is penalized. Counting another game last year, Coutee has had two of his best NFL stat lines against the Colts.

— Colts OTs Anthony Castonzo/Braden Smith vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt: There doesn’t seem to be any better options for Castonzo’s spot, which means Clark needs help on passing downs because Watt will be testing that side. Tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are effective blockers, so it would be wise to have either of them lining up next to Clark, or at least on that side. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins can also assist, but it’s better to have bigger bodies like Doyle and Alie-Cox. Watt returned an interception for a TD in the last game. Make no mistake, even at 31, he can still wreck a game.

Projected Weather

— Lucas Oil Stadium is expected to have the roof/window closed.

Referee Assignment

— Head referee: Bill Vinovich (12th year as referee, started as line judge in 2001). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 13.

Betting Lines

— Favorite: Colts (-7.5).

— Over/Under: 51.

2020 Season Leaders

Colts

— Passing: QB Philip Rivers (3,507 yards).

— Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (759 yards).

— Receiving: WR T.Y. Hilton (604 yards).

— Touchdowns: RBs Nyheim Hines, Taylor (7).

— Tackles: LB Darius Leonard (91).

— Sacks: DE Justin Houston (7.5).

— Interceptions: CB Kenny Moore II (4).

Texans

— Passing: QB Deshaun Watson (3,761 yards).

— Rushing: RB David Johnson (452 yards).

— Receiving: WR Will Fuller V (879 yards).

— Touchdowns: Fuller (8).

— Tackles: LB Zach Cunningham (118).

— Sacks: DE J.J. Watt (5).

— Interceptions: Three players with one.

Comparing 2020 Stats

Colts

— Total offense: 9th (376.7 YPG).

— Scoring: 5th (28.6 PPG).

— Passing offense: 8th (263.7 YPG).

— Sacks allowed: 3rd (15).

— Rushing offense: 15th (113 YPG).

— Third-down offense: 24th (39.26%).

— Red-zone offense: T20th (57.14%).

— Total defense: 6th (327.1 YPG).

— Scoring defense: 12th (23.1 PPG).

— Passing defense: 13th (227.8 YPG).

— Sacks: T17th (28).

— Rushing defense: 5th (99.2 YPG).

— Third-down defense: 21st (42.59%).

— Red-zone defense: 19th (62.79%).

— Time of possession: 10th (30:51).

— Turnover differential: T2nd (+10).

Texans

— Total offense: 18th (356.5 YPG).

— Scoring: 23rd (22.7 PPG).

— Passing offense: 5th (270.2 YPG).

— Sacks allowed: T28th (40).

— Rushing offense: 32nd (86.2 YPG).

— Third-down offense: 15th (42.04%).

— Red-zone offense: 19th (57.89%).

— Total defense: 31st (406.6 YPG).

— Scoring defense: 25th (27.6 PPG).

— Passing defense: 24th (254.3 YPG).

— Sacks: T14th (31).

— Rushing defense: 31st (152.3 YPG).

— Third-down defense: 25th (45.83%).

— Red-zone defense: 20th (62%).

— Time of possession: 31st (27:03).

— Turnover differential: T25th (-6).

Colts Notes

— Quarterback Philip Rivers is expected to start his 238th game, which ties Tony Gonzalez for the eighth-most games started in NFL history. With three touchdown passes, Rivers ties Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most TD passes in league history.

— Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship needs one field goal to pass Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals by a rookie in franchise history. With one extra point, he will tie Jim O’Brien (36) for the most extra points by a rookie in franchise history.

— Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner needs five tackles to reach 200 in his five-year career.

— Jack Doyle needs four receptions to tie Ken Dilger (261) for the fourth-most receptions by a tight end in team history.

— Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs two receptions to reach 600 in his nine-year career. A TD reception will enable Hilton to surpass Jimmy Orr (60) and tie Marshall Faulk (61) for the eighth-most TD receptions in team history. With 19 scrimmage yards, Hilton will surpass Hall of Famer Raymond Berry (9,275) for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in team history. With 74 receiving yards Hilton will surpass Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.

— RB Nyheim Hines needs six receptions to tie Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back and the fifth-most receptions for a Colts player in his first three seasons.

— Defensive end Justin Houston needs three sacks to reach 100 in his 10-year career.

— Linebacker Darius Leonard needs nine tackles to reach 100 for the third consecutive season. Since 2000, he would be just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat and the only one to do so in their first three seasons in the league.

— CB Xavier Rhodes needs one tackle to reach 400 in his eight-year career.

Click Before The Game

Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 15: Who Starts Sunday vs. Houston Texans?

Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez: ‘I Was Just Blessed to be Out There Today’

Philip Rivers’ Solid Play Has Validated Colts’ Offseason Decision to Sign Quarterback

NFL Picks: Week 15

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Raiders

Colts’ Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin Make PFF’s ‘Week 14 Team of the Week’

Are Colts Ascending at Ideal Time?

‘Run The Damn Ball’ Returns with Jonathan Taylor in Colts’ Pounding of Raiders

Inside AFC South: What Might Have Been?

Looking for a podcast? Check out the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.