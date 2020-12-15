Colts’ Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin Make PFF’s ‘Week 14 Team of the Week’

An all-around, impressive victory at Las Vegas resulted in several Indianapolis Colts players receiving positive Pro Football Focus grades.

The Indianapolis Colts rolled into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and turned in arguably their most complete effort of the season in a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts scored 18 points on offense, 14 on special teams, and another six on defense.

The win enables the Colts (9-4) to control their own playoff destiny in improving to the AFC’s sixth seed with three games to play.

Pro Football Focus saw the noteworthy efforts of several Colts and graded their performances accordingly. Specifically, cornerback Kenny Moore II made PFF’s “Team of the Week” for the second consecutive week, and he was joined by fellow corner Rock Ya-Sin, who had taken his lumps in previous weeks.

Along with Moore and Ya-Sin, here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 of their position in Week 14.

Jack Doyle

Tight end No. 5 (89.9), 42 snaps (69%)

3 receptions (3 targets), 44 yards (14.7 avg.)

It was a great week across the NFL for tight ends, and the always-reliable Jack Doyle got his slice of the pie as well.

He caught all three of his targets for nearly 15 yards per catch, and he churned forward for 23 yards after the catch. Quarterback Philip Rivers had a passer rating of 118.8 when targeting Doyle.

Doyle was also relied upon as a blocker, especially briefly as left tackle Anthony Castonzo left the field to get his injured knee evaluated. Doyle’s 79 run-blocking grade was a huge help as the Colts ran for a season-high 212 yards.

Kenny Moore II leaps to make a one-handed interception in the second quarter. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin

Cornerback No. 3 (89.8), 57 snaps (84%) | Cornerback No. 4 (87.2), 46 snaps (68%)

Moore: 5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

Ya-Sin: 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup

The Colts’ cornerback pairing earned props on PFF’s Team of the Week, but Moore made the louder case.

Moore shook off a rough start by pulling in arguably the NFL’s interception of the year before forcing a fourth-quarter fumble recovered by the Colts.

Moore’s interception was PFF’s Play of the Week: “There was a bevy of highlight-reel catches and interceptions this past week, but the winner of the PFF Play of the Week goes to Kenny Moore II and his OBJ impression.”

Kenny Moore II spikes the football after his interception. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The pick prevented a Raiders score before the half and was a pivotal play in the outcome. This was one of a few key plays Moore made while manning the slot in Las Vegas. Moore was the highest-graded defensive back when covering the slot this week, at 96.3. That mark is also the highest we have seen in 2020.

Ya-Sin’s solid performance was highlighted mostly by silent stats: shutting down his man. He received an excellent grade of 88.4 in coverage, as he allowed two-of-three targets to be caught, for just eight yards. PFF credited him with two “stops,” which they consider a forced failure against the offense.

T.Y. Hilton hauls in a 41-yard touchdown pass at Las Vegas. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

T.Y. Hilton

Wide receiver No. 3 (89.2), 41 snaps (67%)

5 receptions (7 targets), 86 yards (17.2 avg.), 2 TDs

“The Ghost” is on a roll, and it couldn’t have come soon enough as the Colts are now rolling as well.

Hilton caught a pair of TD passes (including a season-long 41-yarder), which gives him four scores in the last three games.

While he’s often viewed nationally as a finesse, downfield threat, Hilton’s first TD came on a 50-50 ball that he had to leap and adjust to with a defender in front.

All five of Hilton’s catches resulted in first downs, and Rivers had a nearly perfect rating of 152.4 when throwing to Hilton.

Bobby Okereke

Linebacker No. 5 (86.6), 50 snaps (74%)

6 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Okereke’s return was a welcome sight after he missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. He had six tackles and one quarterback pressure. He was targeted twice in coverage and didn’t allow any catches, coming up with one especially good pass breakup deep downfield.

Jonathan Taylor

Running back No. 2 (82), 34 snaps (56%)

20 carries, 150 yards (7.5 avg.), 2 TDs, 2 receptions (2 targets), 15 yards (7.5 avg.)

Like Hilton, Taylor has been heating up lately and it blew up into a huge performance Sunday that saw him rack up 165 total yards and two TDs on 22 touches.

Taylor set new single-game career-highs, including most rushing yards, most yards from scrimmage, and this 62-yard TD run.

Taylor accumulated eight plays of 10-plus yards, resulting in the most productive day for a Colts rookie running back since Joseph Addai had 171 yards in 2006.

Per PFF, Taylor ranked 43rd among NFL running backs between Weeks 1-10 with a rushing grade of 62.4. Since then? His 90 ranks first.

Quenton Nelson

Guard No. 3 (79.8), 59 snaps (97%)

It seems odd an offensive line that just helped churn-out 212 rushing yards could only have one player on today’s list, but we’ll roll with it.

Nelson answered the bell when Castonzo briefly left the field. After Chaz Green saw some snaps, Nelson made his NFL debut at left tackle, seeing eight snaps and receiving solid reviews.

Nelson’s 89.2 pass-blocking grade was tops among all guards and fourth among all linemen, not allowing any pressures.

When running behind/near Nelson, the Colts had 89 yards on six carries (14.8 avg.), including one TD, three first downs, and three runs of 10-plus yards.

Isaiah Rodgers

Kick returner No. 3 (66.8), 11 ST snaps (38%)

1 tackle. 2 kick returns, 59 yards (29.5 avg.)

Rodgers got just a couple of opportunities to return kicks, but he found some small creases and used his speed to average nearly 30 yards per return. He gave the Colts an average starting field position of the 29.5 yard line.

He also got in a tackle on 11 defensive snaps.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Kicker Tied-No. 9 (66.1), 16 snaps (55%)

3-of-3 FG (100%), 5-of-5 XP (100%), 14 points

Blankenship converted all eight of his kicks for a total of 14 points. He connected on field goals of 20, 25, and 35 yards.

He passed Raul Allegre (112) for the most points by a rookie in franchise history, and tied Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.

