Should Ballard, Steichen's Job Status Affect the Way Colts Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts haven't made the playoffs in four years.
Their moves to add quarterbacks Carson Wentz in 2021 and Matt Ryan in 2022 did not achieve what the team had hoped, which ultimately helped cost former head coach Frank Reich his job. Hiring offensive whiz Shane Steichen as the new leader and then resetting the quarterback position to develop the ultra-high ceiling of Anthony Richardson has also fallen flat so far.
It now feels like it's now or never for Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, who were both surprisingly retained after last season's disappointing 8-9 campaign.
In 2025, are jobs on the line? What does success for the pair look like?
Certainly, Richardson winning the quarterback battle against Daniel Jones and looking like a rightful franchise quarterback for 2026 and beyond will help, but the team also has to be successful. Does that mean playoffs or bust?
In all likelihood, it's a combination of things. The quarterback position cannot continue to be a hindrance, and the Colts can hopefully -- for leadership's sake -- look like a legitimate playoff contender by the time Week 18 rolls around.
Ballard and the Colts have been more aggressive in free agency this offseason, which is a departure from the norm, as they often failed to close deals for impact players. They added new starters in the defensive backfield in cornerback Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum so that new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense can be as effective as possible.
How will this aggressive mentality manifest next week during the 2025 NFL Draft? Does it mean Ballard will sacrifice beloved draft capital in order to move around the draft board to get the players they covet? While that's always possible, it may mean that the Colts bypass players who require a little more patience to pick players who can be plugged in and help the Colts right away.
The Colts have never been shy about sacrificing readiness to take players with immense physical talent as long as it meant there might be an eventual payout. However, do Steichen and Ballard have time to wait around for players to develop into stars?
You always want instant-impact players -- first and second-rounders should probably be contributing as quickly as possible -- but do you sacrifice potential for immediate gratification?
There are highly talented players who fit the Colts early in the draft, such as Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, and Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who could be considered perfect for the Colts, but because of surgical recoveries that theyre nursing, may not be ready to make an impact as quickly as the Colts need.
Similarly, a player like Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart tested phenomenally at the Scouting Combine and would normally be an obvious choice for what Ballard loves in the draft, but do the Colts have the time to oversee whether his physical gifts turn into NFL productivity?
While we've come to expect very on-brand moves by Ballard and the Colts every offseason, this one already has had a different tone.
The NFL Draft begins next Thursday, April 24, at 8:00 p.m. E.T., with Day 2 beginning on Friday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. E.T., concluding with Day 3 at 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, April 26.