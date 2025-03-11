Camryn Bynum, Charvarius Ward's Colts Contract Details Revealed
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has become known for holding his coins tightly to his chest during free agency over the years, rarely closing deals on high-priced free agents. This year is different.
On the first day of NFL free agency on Monday, Ballard doled out nearly $70 million in guaranteed money to former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, showering new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with talented playmaking in the secondary.
In the hours since, we have learned a bit more about the new Indy defensive back pair's contracts details.
Bynum
- Four years (through 2028), up to $60 million total ($15 million APY)
- $18 million signing bonus
- $26 million fully guaranteed ($32 million total guarantees)
- No guaranteed money after 2026
- $510,000 per-game roster bonuses each year
- $7 million cap hit in 2025
Bynum will be 30 years old when this contract contract expires, being the rare recipient of a deal from the Colts that stretches beyond two years. This contract length is a good indicator that the Colts view Bynum as a still-ascending player who fits into the team's long-term future.
Bynum's $15 million average per year is fourth on the team overall and tied for ninth in the NFL among safeties.
Ward
- Three years (through 2027), up to $60 million total ($20 million APY)
- $20 million signing bonus
- $35 million total guarantees
Ward will be 31 when this contract expires. His $20 million average per year is tied for third on the team overall, with Quenton Nelson behind Michael Pittman Jr. ($23.3 million) and DeForest Buckner ($23 million). Ward is now tied for seventh in the NFL among corners.
