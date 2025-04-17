Insider Gives Interesting Prediction on Colts QB Situation
The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to push Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback position after a tumultuous 2024 campaign. Richardson looked slower with processing defenses, quicker to get rid of the football when nothing was downfield, and accustomed to turnovers than his rookie tilt.
It's obvious that this is Richardson's last chance; he can't possibly have another season with more turnovers than passing touchdowns, a sub-50 percent (47.7) completion rate, and issues with open, shorter passes. Otherwise, it's Jones' spot to win.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breet broke down a question regarding who he thinks will win the gig in Indianapolis under center; his answer won't make too many Colts fans happy.
"Anthony Richardson has gotten a lot of leash over the past two years, as he should have, coming into the pros as a fourth pick with just 13 college starts on his record. And he hasn’t done nearly enough with the chances he’s been given. Which makes me think the leash will be considerably shorter this time around."
Breer is on point here; if Richardson falls apart or can't muster the role as a passer, it's likely over quickly in the infancy stages of the regular season. Breer concludes by talking more about Jones' situation against Richardson.
"As such, I think there’ll be a natural curiosity about what Jones can do with the team Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen have assembled—and my guess is a starting opportunity comes with that."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones is a large, athletic quarterback, similar in ways to Richardson. While he's not a fireball of a runner, he still gets the job done. As far as a passer, he's already better than Richardson despite his ugly career win-loss record and turnover issues.
Richardson really can't screw this up or Jones is likely to be given a chance to lead the offense. Keep in mind, Jones didn't have the squad in New York that he potentially will with the Colts. Yes, the New York Giants had Saquon Barkley, but he was often injured and Jones was sacked an astonishing 208 times in 70 contests.
While Jones has a propensity to hold onto the football for too long, sub-three sacks per game can't possibly be blamed exclusively on the field general. Simply put, the Giants showed their ineptitude as a franchise by not only paying Jones a gargantuan amount of money for barely proving his worth, but also didn't give him proper protection to truly maximize his shot at leading the offense.
If Jones wins the spot, he'll have access to stars like running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. He will also have a better offensive line featuring players like offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and guard Quenton Nelson.
If Breer's assumption is correct, it's yet another QB casualty in a long list for Chris Ballard. Richardson has to answer the bell or his career as a starter will be finished early in the Circle City.
Indianapolis can ensure Richardson is the starter by giving him the best draft possible. Score a new tight end, give depth to the offensive line, and supply a fourth prominent running back, and Richardson will have no further excuses.
The draft is in a week, and Ballard's seat isn't hot; it's on fire in inferno fashion. We'll see what Indy does for their first round on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Recommended Articles